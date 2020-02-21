Megan Boswell, Mother of Missing 15-Month-Old Evelyn: 5 Fast Facts

An AMBER Alert was issued on February 18, 2020 for Evelyn Mae Boswell, a 15-month-old child missing in Sullivan County, Tennessee. Although Evelyn was last seen on December 26, 2019, she was not reported missing until February 18.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) posted an update to the AMBER Alert on Facebook, saying “We now have information that indicates the individuals traveling in a gray 2007 BMW with TN tag 3M9-6W9 have information regarding Evelyn Boswell’s whereabouts. The vehicle has front end damage.” People who have seen this vehicle or the child are asked to call the Bureau or the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

A lot of information about this case remains unclear, especially why Evelyn’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, did not report her missing sooner.

Here’s what you need to know about Megan Boswell and her missing child Evelyn Mae Boswell:

1. Evelyn Mae Boswell Has Been Missing Since December 26

Evelyn Boswell was declared missing on February 18, 2020. In the Tennessee database of missing children, Evelyn’s name appears with the note: “Evelyn was entered as a missing child on Tuesday February 18, 2020 but was reportedly last seen on December 26, 2019.” It also describes her as “a 15-month old, white female, 2 ft tall, 28 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. Evelyn was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow.”

It’s unclear why the girl wasn’t reported missing earlier. Evelyn’s grandfather is the one who finally reported her missing. Leslie Earhart, TBI spokesperson, told NBC News that “Investigators are trying to determine why she wasn’t reported missing until this week.”

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office had a press conference on Friday and discussed the difficulties with this case. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said that the FBI, the TBI, and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office have been working very hard the last three days on this case.

He said that they believe Evelyn is still alive and also that a babysitter was the last non-family member to see her, on December 10 or 11. During the press conference, a reporter asked when the mother or father saw Evelyn last, and Cassidy answered: “I’m not gonna go with what the mother stated because, like I said, some of the conflicting stories are inaccurate.” Instead, he said he’s “going on” the date the babysitter gave.

They said their main concern is finding Evelyn, and that “we are not disregarding anybody as a suspect at this time.” Cassidy added that Megan Boswell and the father, Ethan Perry, are both involved in the investigation.

Cassidy said that he would personally contribute $1,000 in the search for Evelyn.

The full press conference is available here:

2. Megan Boswell Appeared in Juvenile Court on February 21

Megan Boswell was spotted leaving the courthouse in Bristol on Friday morning but stayed silent in the face of questions by reporters about her missing daughter. News station WJHL was on site and confirmed that Boswell was at the courthouse for a juvenile court hearing. They were unable to get further information from court clerks about the hearing details and subject matter.

Heavy reached out to the Bristol Courthouse for more information but has not yet received a reply.

3. Evelyn’s Father Is Ethan Perry, a U.S. Army Soldier on Active Duty

Evelyn’s biological father is Ethan Perry, an active-duty soldier with the U.S. Army born in 1999. According to Facebook, he joined the U.S. Army in November 2017, the same year he graduated high school. He is stationed in Louisiana, but it’s unclear if he is in Tennessee right now or in Louisiana.

He posted on Facebook on February 19: “I’m currently working with authorities trying to find Evelyn. I can’t say much more than that at the moment. If anybody knows anything please message me.” He has also reposted the TBI’s AMBER alert post on February 21.

According to Sheriff Cassidy’s press conference, Megan Boswell had full custody of Evelyn.

4. Megan Boswell Has At Least Three Different Facebook Profiles

Megan Boswell has a few different profiles on Facebook, though it’s not clear why. She has one profile under the name Maggie Boswell, which includes a lot of photos of her child. The profile says she is studying at Northeast State Community College, but it’s unclear if she is still attending school.

She has another profile under the name Maggie Wood, and this one has the same cover photo of Evelyn that TBI is using for the AMBER alert. That picture was uploaded on November 3, 2019. According to WJHL, Hunter Wood has come forward saying he is Megan’s ex-boyfriend, which may be why this profile has this last name.

A third Facebook profile for Megan is under the name Megan Nicole Kys. This profile appears to be more dated, without anything posted since 2017. She posted a picture in 2017 kissing Ethan Perry, and recently tagged him in the comments using her Maggie Wood profile.

She posted about her daughter in September 2019, a post that has since been deleted from Facebook. In it, she said “I’m not the best mom in the world, but I try so hard for this little beauty. I can’t even explain the love I feel for her, and i know she loves me too. Lately my lifes been really sucky but she’ll come reach for me and say ‘mom mom’ and my heart melts and I’m reminded of her unconditional love.”

She continued, “You can say whatever you want about me being a young mom, but I promise you my life is so much better with this angel. My life wasnt ruined when I had her, she gave me a purpose and a reason to wake up everyday and to better myself. Theres no love like the love from your child!”

Evelyn was born on November 21, 2018.

5. Megan’s Ex-Boyfriend Has Given an Interview About the Child and His Relationship With Megan

Hunter Wood spoke to WJHL and said that he used to date Megan Boswell but never once saw her daughter. He said they dated in December for a few weeks but “All I’ve seen is pictures of her, I’ve never even seen the baby,” he said to WJHL. “I have no relationship with that child whatsoever.”

He said his relationship with Megan never got serious. He told WJHL that Megan told him Evelyn was staying with her father Ethan Perry while he was home for the holidays on military leave.

READ NEXT: Emma Afra & Viviane Brahms: Socialites Die in Ferry Accident