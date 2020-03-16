WATCH: Illinois News Airs Biden-Sanders Primary Results Day Before Election

A video has gone viral that shows an Illinois TV news station, WCIA 3, airing primary election results a day before the election happened, including results showing President Donald Trump winning the Republican primary and results showing Joe Biden beating Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary. According to the person who recorded the video, the station says this was an accident and was just part of testing graphics. WCIA 3 has not responded to Heavy’s request for comment. Read on for details and to see the video.

The Video Mistakenly Shared Test Graphics Live, the Person Who Posted the Video Said

Sherry Daugherty shared the video on Facebook after watching Price is Right and seeing the election results show up on the TV screen on Monday, March 16. The Illinois primary isn’t happening until Tuesday, March 17. At first, it wasn’t clear what happened and people took to the Internet to say it was an example of rigging, but the station says it was a test run that accidentally went live. Here’s the video below, which aired on WCIA 3. IT shows 986,341 for Biden at 50% and 893,249 for Sanders at 45%. It also shows President Donald Trump getting 74% (1,071,399) to Roque De La Fuente’s 26% (369,353 votes.)

Daugherty later updated the video post on Facebook and said that WCIA 3 reached out and said it was a graphics test that was never supposed to go live.

Daugherty said that Mark Maxwell of WCIA 3 wrote back and said: “We do routine test rehearsals before every election to make sure the graphics work properly and to give directors some practice. The error was in putting the dry run on air. That shouldn’t have happened and we’re looking into it. Obviously, we never intended to give the wrong information or wrong impression. None of those numbers were based on any real polling returns. Since your post is being widely shared, I’d appreciate it if you would consider updating the original post so people don’t get the wrong idea.”

Daugherty also said that Rich Flesch, the news director, wrote back and said: “WCIA 3 News — Sorry it was an error by our team. We are currently doing election rehearsals with test data and not intended to go on TV. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Heavy reached out to WCIA 3 for a comment or to confirm the messages and WCIA 3 has not yet responded. We’ll update this story when we have a response. WCIA 3 has not posted anything publicly yet on Facebook about the error.

So far, the Illinois governor has said that primary elections tomorrow will still go on tomorrow. Meanwhile, gatherings of 50 or more in the state have also been banned.

Daugherty later posted a note on Facebook about advocating for veterans. You can read her post below.

Daugherty said that she is a Trump supporter who was concerned when she saw the video. She said her husband is a veteran and voting for politicians who support veterans and their needs is very important to her. You can read her full post above or at this link.

This is a developing story.