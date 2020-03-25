‘Bye Jackie Chan’ Trends on Twitter After NYPD Video Goes Viral

“Bye Jackie Chan” became a Twitter trend on March 25 after a video showing a group of NYPD officers being confronted by another group of men went viral.

The version that was shared on March 25 was uploaded on December 5 by a user named LongLiveYogi. At the time of writing, the video has been viewed 2.5 million times.

The Viral Video Saw a Man Tell an Asian Police Officer, ‘Bye Jackie Chan’

In the video, an officer is talking with a group. The officer is accused of going for his gun during the discussion. The officer denied the accusation. As the officer is told to take his badge off so they fight, one of the group can be heard saying to an Asian officer, “Bye Jackie Chan.”

The earliest version of the video that Heavy.com could find was posted on March 17, 2018 by user LadysLuvTerry. One person tweeted about the original video, “The f**k is the point of this? Both sides are wrong… smdh bunch of f**king ignorant ass children today man, nobody can just have a simple conversation or argument without someone pulling a race/gender card also where is the proof that the officer actually pulled his gun??”

Twitter Users Were Understandably Scared to See Jackie Chan’s Name Trending

The sight of Jackie Chan’s name on the Twitter Trend list led to many users being fearful that the Hong Kong superstar was a victim of coronavirus. One user said, “I got scared when I saw “Bye Jackie Chan” trending but it turned out to just be New Yorkers being New Yorkers.” Another person said, “Saw “Bye Jackie Chan” and got. SOOOON SCARED!! But nah, it’s just some stupid NYPD s**t.” While another tweeted, “I was scared that Jackie Chan died or got the coronavirus, but it turns out it’s just some New York s***.”

Jackie Chan Has Been Urging His Fans to Take the Coronavirus Crisis Seriously

The last message on Jackie Chan’s website sees the action star urging people to be cautious during the COVID-19 outbreak. Chan writes in part:

I’m very aware of the current situation and the severity of the virus that’s slowly spreading around the world. I hope all my friends and fans are taking all necessary safety measures in protecting yourselves and your family. Try not to go out unless it’s absolutely necessary. And if you do go out, please remember to wear a face mask; remember to wash your hands frequently; and remember to clean and disinfect your home regularly as well. Protect yourself and protect the people around you. Every day, I see a lot of news circulating on the internet and I hope everyone will try to make your own judgements on what you read, try to verify the news before spreading what might not be true. One way to help protect yourself and your family is: ‘Don’t make rumours; Don’t spread rumours’. I truly hope the coronavirus epidemic will end soon, and I wholeheartedly hope that everyone stays safe and healthy!

Early during the crisis, Chan had to come out to deny rumors that he had been placed in quarantine.

