Is Chick-fil-A Open? Coronavirus Brings Ordering, Dining Changes

Chick-fil-A is making some big changes due to the coronavirus. Most locations are still open for their regular hours, unless a specific location was closed due to a local COVID-19 regulation. But even though they’re open, all locations are no longer allowing dining room seating, and some are implementing more restrictions on how you can order food in order to limit contact. Read on for more details.

Chick-fil-A Locations Are Still Open Regular Hours, But Ordering & Dining Has Changed

Chick-fil-A locations are still open for their regular hours (which includes being closed on Sundays.) Exceptions are cities or locations where local governments have determined that restaurants need to be temporarily closed. But for the most part, Chick-fil-A is still open chainwide. However, the restaurant is changing a key part of its service.

The chain announced on March 15 that all dining room seating will be closed starting Monday, March 16 to limit coronavirus spread.

Additional changes may also take place, depending on the location. Some are now only offering drive-thru services. Others will continue to offer in-store takeout. Some will offer delivery or mobile ordering. You’ll want to talk to your specific Chick-fil-A to find out how they are changing ordering in addition to shutting down dining room seating.

Here’s the full statement on Chick-fil-A’s website.

Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants. As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact. Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. Thanks for your patience. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you.

Chick-fil-A has also closed playgrounds and does not give drive-through diners a printed menu.

Some locations are choosing to close in-store carryout orders too. If your store accepts mobile app orders and they have closed take-out, you’ll need to choose “drive-thru” on the app when placing your order.

Individual restaurants are approaching the announcement in different ways. The Pflugerville, Texas location shared the following message.

This same message was shared on many local Chick-fil-A restaurants’ Facebook pages.

Chick-fil-A Travis in Bee Cave, Texas has not only closed dining seating, but they have also closed in-store carryout orders too. When ordering on the mobile app, you need to choose “drive-thru” as your preference.

The Fulton Street Chick-fil-A in New York City, meanwhile, is still allowing carryout orders and mobile orders. They are closing dining rooms and restrooms.

A Staten Island, New York Chick-fil-A is reminding patrons that they can still get delivery through Grubhub or UberEats.

The Chick-fil-A on Staples and McArdle in Corpus Christi, Texas is closing its dining room and asking customers to only use the drive through, catering, or DoorDash. They request that patrons use the Chick-fil-A app only so transactions can be no-touch. (Meanwhile, another location in Corpus Christi is allowing in-store takeout for the time being.)

In Temple, Texas, the Chick-fil-A on 31st Street is only accepting drive-through and curbside orders. All dining room operations, not just dining room eating, are suspended.

In Carrollton, Georgia, you can still order through drive-through, mobile, DoorDash, or catering.

So as you can see, all Chick-fil-A restaurants are still open regular hours (unless a particular city is still restaurants to shut down completely). But many are offering more limited options for ordering. Dining area seating is closed everywhere, while some locations have also chosen to end in-store carry out too. But most still offer drive-through options, mobile orders, and delivery.

Contact your nearest Chick-fil-A (find the location here) or visit their Facebook page to find out what type of ordering they allow. Or if you want to just be on the safe side, order through their online app (if they offer that service) and choose the option to pick up your food at their drive-through. This option is available at all stores that are open.