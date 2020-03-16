Government Starts Considering Sending Every American a Thousand Dollars Right Away as Global Recession Looms

The idea of quickly sending every American adult a $1,000 check in order to stimulate the rapidly faltering American economy began to gain some traction on Monday in the halls of power in Washington D.C. with Republican Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) coming out in favor of it even as the stock market sustained its largest single-day percentage drop ever on top of what had already been a bad week.

A thousand-dollar-a-month “Freedom Dividend” had been the centerpiece talking point of Andrew Yang’s campaign for the Democratic nomination for president in recent months before he dropped out of the race. What just a few weeks ago seemed like a quixotic idea may actually happen far faster than anyone ever anticipated, albeit for only one or perhaps two months, depending on how long Americans find themselves stranded at home with severely reduced job activity until the threat of the coronavirus is deemed past.

Despite the seeming similarity to Yang’s proposal, there is a big difference between a one-of stimulus check for $1,000 and the long-debated theories surrounding a “Universal Basic Income” which calls for such a program to continue month-after-month for every adult citizen in perpetuity. There are; however, a couple of precedents: In 2001 and again in 2009 the government mailed out checks to some taxpayers in order to try and directly counter the effects of a recession.

The most recent example in 2009 was part of President Barrack Obama’s American Recovery and Reinvestment Act and, although there were plenty of critics who said it cost too much and others who felt it provided too little stimulus, it has since been credited with successfully pulling the country out of the “Great Recession” which was underway at the time.

The checks in 2009 were sent directly to Social Security recipients and ranged from a couple of hundred dollars to just over a thousand dollars apiece but the total cost to the Treasury for that program was only $13 billion at the time, much less than the approximatly $350 billion dollars being talked about today, which would be the approximate cost of sending $1,000 to every adult American.

READ NEXT: Temporary Hospitals May Be Needed Soon for Coronavirus Patients in US