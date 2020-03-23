Georgia Man Pulls Gun on Woman & Granddaughter Over Coronavirus Fear: Cops

Harvey Taratoot is Georgia man who was arrested on March 22 after police said he pulled gun on a woman and her granddaughter over fears they might infect him with the COVID-19 coronavirus, police said, according to Alpharetta Police. The incident occurred at a post office, police said.

Both the woman and her granddaughter were wearing medical masks and gloves when they entered the post office. Taratoot, 75, screamed at them to get back and then pointed a gun in their direction,. Taratoot left the facility and drove off. Taratoot was arrested at his home after one of the victims got his license plate number. He admitted to officers that he was afraid of getting infected with the virus.

Police addressed the public after the incident, saying Taratoot’s reaction was extreme. They urged the public to remain calm.

“Please do not allow fear to overcome your logic while we’re going through this. This could have certainly ended with tragic results for everyone involved,” a police spokesman told WSB-TV. “Folks, this was such an overreaction on the part of the suspect.”

The local news station has been keeping track of the number of coronavirus cases in Georgia by county. With 145 confirmed cases, Fulton County had the highest number of as Monday. “As of today at noon, 772 Georgians have been diagnosed with Coronavirus. Here’s how the cases break down by county,” the news station wrote on Instagram.

Taratoot has been released from the Fulton County Jail after posting $1,500 bail, according to online records. It is not clear if he has hired an attorney who could comment on his behalf and he could not be reached for comment by Heavy. He was charged with pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, which is a misdemeanor.

Harvey Taratoot Owns a Wholesale Chemical Company & Lives in Alpharetta

Harvey Taratoot is an Alpharetta, Georgia, native and is the owner of Chemsmart Wholesale Inc., according to his Facebook profile. Taratoot is a graduate of Georgia State University, where he earned a science degree, he wrote on Facebook. He attended Henry Grady High School in Atlanta.

Taratoot wrote about his company on Amazon, “Established in 1992, Chemsmart Wholesale, Inc. has quickly become a leader in cleaning chemicals with a full line of industrial maintenance supplies and equipment. Founder and President Harvey Taratoot, after spending more than 30 years in the chemical industry, recognized the need for high quality, competitively priced cleaning products. In response to the growing demand for such products, Chemsmart developed many of the formulas used in the products current distributed by Chemsmart Wholesale, Inc.”

The Amazon page adds, “The success of Chemsmart Wholesale, Inc.has always been its workforce and their commitment to the customer. Chemsmart has a history of providing only quality products with a flexible pricing structure. Because of Chemsmart’s relationships with customers in the past, there is already a base for repeat business.”

Police Say Harvey Taratoot Said During an Interview He Was in ‘Fear of Catching Coronavirus’

Alpharetta Police said in a Facebook post on Monday, “Yesterday afternoon we responded to the Post Office on Webb Bridge Road after receiving a call about a person pulling a gun and pointing it at the victim and her adult granddaughter. Our officers responded immediately and located both victims unharmed. The suspect had fled the scene prior to our arrival. The victims told us that they were both wearing medical masks and gloves when they entered the post office. They were immediately met by a man who pulled out a handgun, pointed it at both of them, and yelled at them to get back. The male suspect then left the building and drove away in his vehicle.”

Police added, “Thankfully, one of the victims was able to get the license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle. Our officers quickly went to the suspect’s address, confronted him in his driveway where he peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody. He was armed with a holstered firearm at the time of his arrest.”

According to police, he admitted to pointing the gun at the woman “in fear of catching coronavirus.”

The Surgeon General Warns To Take the Coronavirus Seriously

Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned Monday that the coronavirus pandemic would get worse this week and urged people in the U.S. to take the global health crisis more seriously.

“I want America to understand this week, it’s going to get bad,” he said on the Today show. “Right now, there are not enough people out there who are taking this seriously.”

People have continued to gather by going to the beaches and parks. He warned that young people too are at risk of contracting the virus and becoming gravely ill.

“Everyone needs to act as if they have the virus right now. So, test or no test, we need you to understand you could be spreading it to someone else. Or you could be getting it from someone else. Stay at home,” Adams said.

When Will People Go Back To Work?

With millions of Americans out of work, Vice President Mike Pence was asked on Monday if the Trump Administration was thinking about pulling back on the stay-at-home restrictions to help jump-start the economy. Pence said they would reevaluate after 15 days.

“At the end of this 15 days, we’re going to get with our health experts, we’re going to evaluate ways in which we might be able to adjust that guidance for the American people,” Pence told reporters, according to The Hill. “We’ll look at where we are and we’ll evaluate based on our health experts, what steps might be possible.”

As of Monday, there were 41,500 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., with a majority of those cases in New York. Over 500 people in the country have died from the infection.

