Nashville Super Tuesday voting: Tornado Polling Place Changes

A major tornado ripped through downtown Nashville, Tennessee, killing at least two people, as residents awoke to another concern: Super Tuesday voting was supposed to be underway.

There’s a heated battle for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. For those still looking to vote on Super Tuesday, is it still possible? Yes, but polls are open an hour later than normal.

The Davidson County Election Commission has a page devoted to all information about voting. Typically speaking, it says, “On Election Day, the polls are open 7:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.” You can look up your polling place here. However, according to the Tennessean, due to the tornado, the polls are opening in Nashville an hour later, at 8 a.m. The later start time is taking place in Nashville and Wilson County. According to the newspaper, the polls will still close at 7 p.m.

In addition, there are alternate polling sites for some areas. The newspaper reported that if people are having trouble making it to their polling place, there’s another option to vote on Super Tuesday: people can vote “at the election commission office at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike or the Howard Office Building at 700 Second Ave. S.”

According to The Tennessean, these are the polling places that have been changed:

Vote at Pearl Cohn High School if you were assigned the following polling places:

Hadley Park Community Center

Robert Churchwell Elementary

Centennial Park Art Center

Fifteenth Ave Baptist

Union Hall 737

Watkins Community Center

Vote at Donelson Presbyterian, if you were assigned the following polling places:

Hermitage Presbyterian

Dupont Tyler School

Hermitage Hills Baptist Church

Hermitage Community Center

TN School for the Blind

Two Rivers Middle School

Donelson Heights

Vote at Cleveland Community Center if you were assigned the following polling places:

Ross Elementary

East Community Center

Shelby Community Center

Martha O’Brian

Cora Howe School

Jeff Roberts of the Elections Commission told Fox News early Tuesday “that information about damage to polling stations is being collected.”

Nashville Metro Schools wrote: “Election polling sites at Metro Schools will be open unless otherwise noted.”

Here’s what you need to know about the tornado:

At Least Seven Deaths Were Reported Throughout the Area, With Two in Nashville

Authorities are still sorting through the damage, but Nashville police wrote on Twitter on two people had died. Both were from East Nashville. The casualty count came on the morning of March 3, 2020 as the morning light illuminated the damage in the famous city. “Confirmed tornado northwest of Downtown Nashville. TAKE COVER NOW IF YOU ARE IN DAVIDSON, WILSON, OR SUMNER COUNTIES!” the National Weather Service’s Nashville office wrote in the early morning hours of March 3.

In addition, 1 person died in Benton County from the storms, a 67-year-old man in a mobile home, according to the Sheriff there, and there were at least three deceased victims in Putnam County. That means the death toll is up to at least six victims throughout the area. Fox News reported that there were about 40 building collapses in Nashville from the tornado.

According to The Tennessean, the Nashville mayor said, “A tornado skipped across the county. You do have people at the hospital and frankly there have been fatalities.”

Just filmed a #tornado pass north of my building and just north of the state capital! Wow! pic.twitter.com/HUd40rvdsD — Sam Shamburger (@shamnadoes) March 3, 2020

“Two fatalities have been reported to the MNPD, the victims from East Nashville,” wrote Metro Nashville PD. Those victims have not yet been named, and additional details on them are not yet known.

Two fatalities have been reported to the MNPD, the victims from East Nashville. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 3, 2020

Police also provided other information, including on road closures. “Road closures now in effect: Jefferson St Bridge westbound, Rosa L. Parks Blvd at Jefferson St., Main St btwn 8th & 10th Streets,” they reported on the morning of March 3, 2020.

Mayor John Cooper wrote that Nashville “is hurting, and our community has been devastated. My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones. Be sure to lend a helping hand to a neighbor in need, and let’s come together as a community once more. Together, we will get through this and come out stronger.”

East Precinct Commander David Imhof & staff coordinating safety efforts in East Nashville. Please stay away from impacted neighborhoods. Extra officers called in to assist along with Sheriff’s deputies. pic.twitter.com/ww0MxARBY9 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 3, 2020

On Tuesday morning, Nashville police wrote, “Day shift officers from 4 of the 8 precincts are being called in now to supplement the overnight shift. Officers who specialize in Urban Search and Rescue are also being called in.” The tornado struck around 1 a.m. in Nsshville.

Police also noted: “Officers and Fire Department personnel are on the scenes of multiple buildings with damage, primarily in the Central (downtown) & East Precincts. Emergency responders are working to ensure persons can get out and secure the areas.”

BREAKING: Building collapse reported near downtown Nashville after tornado hit the Music City; first responders have not confirmed a number of injuries pic.twitter.com/wBVCMxXiMb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 3, 2020

These efforts were focused in East Nashville, and people were asked to stay away from the affected neighborhoods. The court system was closed. “General Sessions Courts, incl Traffic Courts, are closed today per presiding Judge Lynda Jones,” wrote police. “State Trial Courts in Davidson County are closed today. There will be no jury trials today.”

Thousands of people were without power. “From the Emergency Ops Ctr: NES presently reports 47,800 customers without power, about half of those in the Hermitage area. Crews will be assessing issues & making repairs as day breaks,” wrote police.

