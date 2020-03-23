Does Parker McCown Get Fired on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Some fans are worried about Parker McCown potentially getting fired from Parsifal III after Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s preview made it seem like his job was on the line. The crew hasn’t exactly been getting along with Parker, and things came to a head, with Captain Glenn Shepard sitting down with Parker for a chat.

“You have to respect the hierarchy,” the captain says in a sneak peek clip of Monday’s episode. “I feel that there’s some conflict.”

The preview also shows Parker getting into a spat with deckhand Ciara Duggan. “You’re saying that I need to change and you’re saying that you won’t change,” Parker tells her.

“No I’m saying that you need to adapt,” Ciara says back, before telling the cameras in a confessional: “I’m getting so sick of Parker.”

Parker Sings A Song Amid The Turmoil

While promoting the show, Parker briefly addressed the coronavirus pandemic, which has left millions of people quarantined in their homes. “I know we are all quarantined, but I hope you aren’t arguing at dinner,” he joked. “If you are, watch @belowdecksailing tomorrow night on @bravotv and take your mind off things for a change.”

To go along with the Instagram post, he shared a video of himself playing the guitar and singing, “Everyone’s arguing at dinner. Yeah and feelings get hurt. Hook line sinker that’s love.”

“But what’s really cool is we’re on a boat built for 12 people,” he sings. “Favorite person just might be you. And my favorite color is blue.”

In most of the comments, fans praised him. “You are the awesome Parker! It’s aggravating seeing the parts when they get upset with you for no good reason. You’ve got a good head on your shoulders,” one person wrote.

Another added, “I think you are the best, Parker! I love your attitude.”

Parker Jokes About Not Making His Bed

Last week, viewers saw Parker squabble with chef Adam Glick, who complained he didn’t make his bed. He also got in trouble with first mate Paget Berry. Parker made light of the situation on Instagram.

“Me trying to remember if I made my bed this morning,” he wrote, “but I am definitely going to remember to watch @belowdecksailing on @bravotv @9/8c tonight! Don’t miss the juice!”

In his bio for Bravo, Parker reveals that he is from Maryland and has always loved to sail.

“For two years, he was a deckhand on a historic Skipjack built in 1901 where he mastered his detailing skills working on the repair and maintenance for a fleet of historic boats. Although new to the world of luxury yachting, Parker is a confident and capable sailor who has spent plenty of time on smaller boats. He is a hard worker who is not afraid to ask questions and is sponge when it comes to learning new tasks. A self-proclaimed ‘James Bond of the sailing world,’ this ladies’ man brings his high energy and magnetic charisma to Parsifal.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Below Deck Sailing Yacht when it airs Monday on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.

