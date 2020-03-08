Senator Ted Cruz Self-Quarantines After Possible Exposure to Coronavirus

Senator Ted Cruz announced on March 8 that he would be self-quarantining after an interaction with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

His tweet reads:

Today I released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/XGXEa4ozcg — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 8, 2020

In the statement, Cruz says he was informed that at CPAC, he “briefly interacted with an individual who is currently symptomatic and has tested positive for COVID-19.” He continues, explaining that the interaction consisted of a “brief conversation and a handshake.”

He also says that he consulted with a number of physicians who advised him that his interaction does not meet the self-quarantine criteria and that everyone who interacted with Senator Cruz in the days since CPAC should not be worried about transmission. However, he says that “out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as a part of my job and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction.”

He said that he feels “fine and healthy” and is not experiencing symptoms. He also added that the interaction was 10 days ago and lasted less than a minute.

The American Conservative Union Announced on March 7 That an Attendee Tested Positive for Coronavirus

On March 7, the American Conservative Union (ACU), which hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), announced that one of the attendees tested positive for coronavirus. The event took place over four days in National Harbor, Maryland, and the attendee was exposed to the virus before the conference, the ACU said.

The statement from the ACU also said that the attendee did not interact with President Trump or Vice President Pence during the event. The individual is now quarantined in New Jersey.

This is the full statement from the ACU:

Important Health Notification for CPAC 2020 participants and attendees. pic.twitter.com/NtahNO8st3 — ACU (@ACUConservative) March 7, 2020

In a later statement released on March 8, the ACU added that thousands of employees at the resort and conference center where CPAC took place have been screened and so far not a single one has reported illnesses. They also stated that “at this point, no other CPAC attendee, participant or staff has tested positive for coronavirus.”

This is the full statement:

CPAC 2020 Health Warning Update pic.twitter.com/H7AN8RnQpp — ACU (@ACUConservative) March 8, 2020

One of the Top Experts on Infectious Diseases in the U.S. Says the Country May Need to Rethink Large Social Gatherings

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview on March 8 that the U.S. may need to rethink large social gatherings if the coronavirus spread continues. He said: “If we continue to see the community spread go up, I think you need to seriously look at anything that’s a large gathering.” This is even more important for vulnerable individuals, he added.

Dr. Fauci also said that there were some early missteps in their coronavirus testing procedure but they are quickly improving the country’s testing capacity.

