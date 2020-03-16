Stop & Shop Enacts ‘Seniors Only’ Customer Hours Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Stop & Shop, which has 415 grocery stores across America, is implementing “Seniors Only” shopping hours for its elderly customers who are at higher risk for the deadly coronavirus. Starting on March 19, Stop & Shop will open its doors from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. for customers over the age of 60.

Shop & Shop, which employees over 80,000 workers, will not be checking IDs, but asks that customers observe the honor system during these restricted shopping hours. Stop & Shop tweeted, “More than ever, it’s important we come together as a community to serve those in need, including advocating for our seniors.”

COVID-19 has caused numerous major cities across the United States to shut down bars, restaurants and enact curfew laws. These precautionary methods are largely in place to protect America’s older adults. The CDC has said those aged 60 and above are at the highest risk of having a deadly response to coronavirus.

my grandma just called me to tell me about how the grocery store she goes to is opening an hour early only for senior citizens. i’ve never heard her this excited. — abby #LOONA1STWIN (@fancyjiwoo) March 16, 2020

Stop & Shop previously announced they were adjusting their hours to better prepare their supermarkets during coronavirus. As stated on their website, “In order to allow more time for our associates to unload deliveries, stock shelves, and better serve you throughout the day, we are adjusting our hours to 7:30 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at most stores beginning Monday, March 16, until further notice.”

Customers most affected by Stop & Shop’s rules and hours are the residents of Massachusetts, where the franchise has 134 locations, New York, where there are 106 marketplaces, and Connecticut, where the franchise has 92 locations. They also have 62 Stop & Shop grocery stores in New Jersey, and 27 in Rhode Island.

Users Online Have Been Calling For All Major Grocery Stores To Implement ‘Senior Citizen’ Hours

The idea of carving out specific shopping hours for the elderly has flooded Twitter over the past few days. While Publix and other major supermarkets adjusted their store hours to allow employees to sanitize and restock the shelves, people on Twitter continued to worry about older relatives, grandparents, and senior citizens across America who are putting their health at risk by going into a crowded grocery store.

Publix responded to one of the tweets saying, “We will share your suggestion and will continue to do our very best to serve our customers and communities.”

Grocery stores should have a senior's only shopping hour in the mornings, where Only senior citizens are allowed inside the stores to gather the supplies they desperately need, since all these jackass's are panicking and cleaning every fucking store out. Just a thought… — Bwild (@Bwilderr) March 16, 2020

Can I urge @Publix to consider opening their stores for the first hour every day to only senior citizens (age 65+) so that they can get their groceries, supplies each day without the possibility of interacting with others who may have #Coronavirus in a clean, peaceful store? — Joe Velderman 🇺🇸 (@jvelderman) March 16, 2020

One user online tweeted, “I work at a grocery store and this mentality is what is leaving many senior citizens at my store crying to me in frustration because toilet paper, meat, bread, and other items are selling out faster than they can get there to buy. Stop being a clown and just buy what you need.”

The issue of customers’ “panic buying” during coronavirus is a real issue. With so many people overstocking on certain items, largely toiler paper, it leaves little left for the elderly shop.

In other countries, such as Australia and Canada, which refer to it as “Golden Shopping Hour,” have already implemented special senior citizen hours for elderly grocery shoppers.

