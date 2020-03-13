The National Guard Is Responding to COVID-19 Coronavirus National Emergency

National Guard units in 54 states and territories as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency are gearing up to assist with the declaration of a “National Emergency” by President Trump which is expected to occur Friday afternoon as the United States tries to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus across the country.

“As of this morning, about 400 Air and Army National Guard professionals in six states – Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, New York, Rhode Island and Washington – are providing personnel in support of civil authority at the direction of their governors in response to COVID-19. As other states are requested to support civil authorities, those numbers will change rapidly. By the end of the day we expect that number to approach 1,000,” spokeswoman April Cunningham of the National Guard Bureau said over the noon hour on Friday, adding that so far “Thirty-three states have declared emergencies in response to the spread of COVID-19.”

Each state’s National Guard units act independently under the control of their state’s governor and earlier this week the governors of New York, Rhode Island, Florida and Puerto Rico called up approximately 50 Air and Army National Guard professionals to address COVID-19 responses and placed them on “State Active Duty” which is an on-duty status this is paid for by the individual states.

At Present, National Guard Units are Being Used on a State-By-State Basis to Address COVID-19 Containment Efforts

So far New York state has activated 378 of its National Guard members to help support the 1-mile “containment zone” around an outbreak in New Rochelle, New York where at least 100 people were infected with the virus after a Manhattan attorney contracted it and subsequently passed it family members and other close contacts of his near his home in Westchester County, a wealthy suburban area just north of New York City. Those New York National Guard troops have been disinfecting and cleaning common public spaces around New Rochelle, including schools, churches and synagogues, and providing transportation to nurses and health care providers who are collecting and delivering medical samples for coronavirus testing.

In California, a 10-person Medical Augmentation Team from the California National Guard will be activated today in order to provide “emergency pre-hospital stabilization response” for up to 24 patients around the clock.

Florida has sent one member of their National Guard to help provide logistical support to the Florida Emergency Operations Center.

Five members of the Iowa National Guard are assisting the state with operations at the Iowa Joint Operations Center.

Three members of the Louisiana National Guard are now providing assistance for COVID-19 planning at the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Rhode Island currently has 10 Rhode Island National Guard members providing liaison serives to the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Washington state has assigned four Washington National Guard members to support planning efforts within the Washington State Emergency Management Division for up to 45 days.

Maryland’s Governor has activated Maryland’s National Guard with the exact response still to be determined.

The National Guard Bureau’s Operation Center Is Increasing Staffing and Hours and Is Prepared to Coordinate Support Between the States

“The National Guards of 54 states, territories and the District of Colombia have a very deep bench of around 450,000 experienced Air and Army National Guard professionals that they are able to draw from,” U.S. Army Master Sgt. W. Michael Houk, a spokesman for the National Guard Bureau told Heavy this week. “Though we are monitoring closely, National Guard Bureau is not currently tasked to support any state-to-state requests for assistance regarding COVID-19. Should it be required, we are postured to play a critical role in COVID-19 response alongside officials from both state and lead federal agencies.”

“The National Guard is fully involved at the local, state, and federal level in the planning and execution of the nation’s response to COVID-19,” spokeswoman April Cunningham said, stressing “In times of emergency, the National Guard Bureau serves as a federal coordinating agency should a state require assistance from the National Guard of another state…Guard units frequently train side-by-side with state and local emergency responders, making them well-suited for domestic operations.”

“At the national level, Guard members are training personnel on COVID-19 response, identifying and preparing National Guard facilities for use as isolation housing, and compiling state medical supply inventories. In addition, the National Guard has taken precautionary measures by cancelling events, exercises and conferences,” Cunningham noted. “The National Guard’s first priority is to protect our people while saving lives. National Guard personnel will provide assistance to the states that include logistical support, disinfection and cleaning, conducting transportation of medical personnel, call center support, and meal delivery.”

