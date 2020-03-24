National Cowboy Museum’s Tim Send Charms Twitter With Folksy Humor

Tim Send is the head of security for the National Cowboy Museum in Oklahoma. Social media wasn’t really his thing. Or so he thought.

Send’s charming tweets have generated a following online, where quarantined people are looking for a break from all the negative news. The innocent, somewhat naive, and relentlessly positive way in which he uses social media has touched people all over the Internet. Maybe his folksy humor is a throwback to a simpler time. He’s a hit because he’s not trying to be a hit. He’s just trying to share his love of cowboy stuff, impress his grandkid, and do a job thrown at him because we live in unprecedented times. Tim’s gone viral.

Listen. I need all of you to go look at the @ncwhm (National Cowboy Museum) twitter thread. They asked their head of security to run their twitter during the lockdown and it is absolutely the greatest twitter thread of all time. — The Rob Brown (@TheRobBrownShow) March 24, 2020

Into the often ugly, caustic Twitterverse enters a guy as homespun as Toy Story‘s Woody (who, of course, he tweets about). For starters, Tim revealed that his grandson Lucas told him to use hashtags (and he writes his grandkids in public tweets). Tim thought that, to use a hashtag, you actually write out the word hashtag. Eventually informed this was wrong, he started writing #hashtagcowboymuseum, but it appears no one’s bothered to inform him that’s not quite right, either. He kindly ends his tweets, Thanks, Tim. He’s funny but informative on western culture too.

“Walking through the Dorothea Lange Exhibition and this photo caught my eye. It’s called Man with Cap from 1934. Doesn’t he kind of look like that kid from that movie The Notebook? Tina, my wife, made me watch it. #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim,” reads one tweet.

On March 18, Tim tweeted, “Twitter tips, please,” and then followed that up by revealing, “Sorry, thought I was Googling that. Thanks, Tim.”

His first post was a photo of himself and this announcement, “Hello, my name is Tim and I am the head of security for The Cowboy. I have been asked to take on the additional duty of social media management while the museum is closed. I’m new to this but excited. My team will also continue to protect and monitor the museum. Thanks, Tim Send.”

Hello, my name is Tim and I am the head of security for The Cowboy. I have been asked to take on the additional duty of social media management while the museum is closed. I’m new to this but excited. My team will also continue to protect and monitor the museum. Thanks, Tim Send pic.twitter.com/bPiXD9DoAd — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 17, 2020

The National Cowboy Museum (Nat’l Cowboy Museum on Twitter) is located in Oklahoma. “From fine art, pop culture & Halls of Fame to Native American objects, historical cowboy gear, shopping & dining, The Cowboy tells America’s Western story,” the profile reads. You can find the museum’s website here. It’s closed through March 31, 2020 because of coronavirus. It’s located in Oklahoma City, and you can find the address and visiting hours here.

Here are some of Tim Send’s best tweets:

This is the hat and eyepatch the Duke wore in the movie True Grit. They are part of our Exhibition about the 2 True Grit. Lots of interesting props and clothes. I’m told I can’t try it on. Hashtag John Wayne. Lucas, my grandson, told me to use hashtags. Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/yNO3RP4uA4 — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 17, 2020

Twitter tips, please — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 18, 2020

Sorry, thought I was Googling that. Thanks, Tim — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 18, 2020

And these are his boots. Hashtag John Wayne. Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/4hVPPT8QX9 — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 18, 2020

We have a very cool photography exhibition right now called Dorothea Lange: Politics of Seeing that runs through May 20, 2020. Her photographs are very moving. That is a photo of her. She looks like someone I’d want to have a beer with. Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/Y63sU1iDC0 — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 18, 2020

Lucas, can you read this? — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 18, 2020

This is one of her photos of people lined up at a social security office in San Francisco trying to get unemployment benefits in 1937. It was a tough time then. And it looks like it’s going to be a tough time now. But we get through these times together, don’t we? Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/UUXUlCiS2H — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 18, 2020

Here are Woody and his friends from Toy Story. They’re part of our Find Your Western exhibition exploring the West’s role in popular culture. Watched this movie with the grandkids. Tried to catch them moving, Lucas and Keira. Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/TEbLWEm8Yh — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 19, 2020

Hello, Lucas and Keira. There’s a snake in my boot! — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 19, 2020

Thanks for all the tips, Friends. Realize I have been doing the hashtags wrong. I need to use that pound sign from the phone. I’m learning! Here’s his costume from True Grit from 1969 courtesy of John Wayne Enterprises. #HashtagJohnWayne Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/AZu7EidGu2 — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 19, 2020

Seth in Marketing said people would love to have me take some photos of our Selfie Stations in The Cowboy. Here’s one from the Rodeo Gallery. Enjoy! Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/QrRLuTqBIy — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 19, 2020

Didn’t get the Selfie Station photo quite right. I get it now. Here’s the Selfie Station in the Warhol and the West running through May 10, 2020. Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/lDVd8GaIXs — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 19, 2020

Here’s a sculpture by Frederic Remington called The Bronco Buster cast in 1918. What do you guys think of it? Seth in marketing told me that asking questions on the social media is good for “engagement.” Let’s get engaged! LOL! Thanks, Tim I’m very happily married to Tina though pic.twitter.com/lMTxUpfTeJ — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 20, 2020

Hello, Friends. What’s your favorite thing you saw at The Cowboy? #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 20, 2020

Want to borrow some lip balm? You’re looking kind of chapped! Lucas, my grandson, didn’t think it was that funny, but I think you guys will LOL. #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim. pic.twitter.com/pbUPTWJu8G — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 20, 2020

I’m wearing a lot of hats now. Here are some hats I can’t wear. They're behind glass. Seth in Marketing told me I could share this web address of a Virtual Tour of The Cowboy. It’s a long address so get a pen and paper ready #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim https://t.co/8DFS8Kv4lr pic.twitter.com/zLisrehjhl — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 20, 2020

Good night, Lucas and Keira. Have cowboy dreams! — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 20, 2020

Someone suggested I post a Tick Tock. It's from our Warhol and The West Exhibition.

Roy Rogers Alarm Clock c 1951 from The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh; Founding Collection, Contribution The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts Inc TC526.36 #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/FTz9Gp5bZH — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 21, 2020

Logging off so I can saw some logs. LOL. See you all Monday. #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 22, 2020

Walking through the Dorothea Lange Exhibition and this photo caught my eye. It’s called Man with Cap from 1934. Doesn’t he kind of look like that kid from that movie The Notebook? Tina, my wife, made me watch it. #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim. pic.twitter.com/a9Paw2E3YC — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 23, 2020

Disappointing news the Western Heritage Awards have to be rescheduled for October 2-3, 2020. They honor Western heritage in books, music, movies and TV. Lots of tuxedos and cowboy hats. Got photos with celebs I’ll try to find https://t.co/Ksa9GlvJMF #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/I8FTn05A7J — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 23, 2020

Got to meet Kevin Costner at last year’s Western Heritage Awards. He was very funny. Unfortunately there’s no dancing at the awards or wolves. #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/7Bud5EIrgD — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 23, 2020

Sam Elliott. He got swarmed just trying to walk down the hall. Asked if he needed any help and he said that’s what he signed up for. Quality mustache. #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/naGBYfwprJ — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 24, 2020

Reaction has been positive. Here’s some of that:

“Y’all, the tweets from the National Cowboy Museum will warm your heart. Follow @ncwhm.”

“Came on Twitter to find you because I could hear Sam Elliott’s voice in each tweet. And then find this.”

“If you’re looking for some positivity during this down time follow @ncwhm thank you Tim.”

“I urge you all to start following Tim @ncwhm. His tweets will make your day.”

“Dude, I think you’ve found a permanent gig on Twitter. Keep up the good work. You make me smile and laugh.”

“@ncwhm Love Tim’s tweets and the @ncwhm is a new bucket list visit. Hey Tim, who do you think played the better Doc Holliday? Dennis Quaid or Val Kilmer?”