University Coronavirus Closings: Columbia, Stanford, Rice & More

Universities around the country are grappling with how to respond to coronavirus, and some are taking all of their classes online. Other college campuses are closing down for a couple days or weeks.

Many universities have not closed any classes due to coronavirus, of course, at least not yet, but the list of those who have is growing. You can see a list of university closings later in this article. According to the New York Times, some universities are encouraging students not to travel abroad for spring break.

Universities have faculty and students who frequently travel abroad, increasing concerns.

Here’s what you need to know:

University of Washington

Washington State has been particularly hard hit by coronavirus, and the University of Washington took note, writing, March 6, 2020, “As a way to increase precautionary health measures, such as social distancing, and ensure the successful conclusion of the quarter for UW students, as of March 9, 2020, classes and finals on all three campuses (Bothell, Seattle and Tacoma) will not be held in person for the remainder of winter quarter, which ends March 20. Our campuses will remain open to serve all those who rely on our services, including hospitals and clinics, dining services, residence halls, library services, and recreation and athletics facilities. Husky athletics events will proceed as scheduled. We plan to resume normal class operations when spring quarter begins March 30, pending public health guidance.”

You can learn more here. According to q13, Seattle University is also moving classes online from March 9 through the end of the quarter on March 20, but is keeping the campus open.

Rice University

Classes canceled for the week of March 9. Full statement and more information can be found here: https://t.co/KoIYBRFfgt pic.twitter.com/pd8eLQRjrp — Rice University (@RiceUniversity) March 8, 2020

Rice University in Houston, Texas announced that it was cancelling classes for a week. The university reported:

Out of an abundance of caution and to allow faculty and staff time to prepare for possible remote instruction this semester, in-person classroom instruction and undergrad teaching labs for the week of March 9 are canceled. During the week of March 9-13, faculty can provide material that can be completed remotely and does not require group interaction. Like some of our peers, Rice is preparing for the possibility of delivering the majority of its classes remotely if that should prove necessary. The Crisis Management Team in collaboration with the Faculty Senate has formed a working group. We already have several tools that faculty and students regularly use that enable online instruction such as Zoom and Canvas. The working group is in the process of identifying additional resources that may be needed in the short term. To help with this process, we ask all instructors teaching this semester to please complete a needs assessment survey forthcoming in the next few days. Research: Research will continue, as it is generally limited to small groups. Postdoctoral, graduate, and undergraduate researchers should consult with their advisors about how to best pursue their scholarship during this period. Precautionary health and hygiene measures must be followed. Events: Through April 30, we are prohibiting all on-campus public events, gatherings and parties with more than 100 people to minimize close contact among large groups of people as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This includes canceling the president’s town hall and Beer Bike events. All attendees at events with 100 people or less must be provided with information about practicing proper handwashing as suggested by the CDC (for example, regularly washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, covering coughs and staying home if sick).

Learn more here. According to KHOU-TV, a Rice University employee is believed to have contracted coronavirus while in Egypt.

Columbia University

The University continues to closely monitor the changing COVID-19 situation in NYC and globally. To stay up-to-date with Columbia's ongoing response to COVID-19, please visit: https://t.co/fAsOXZEqcI pic.twitter.com/Z2DdEr8xz5 — Columbia University (@Columbia) March 5, 2020

Columbia University in New York City is suspending classes for 2 days and then moving them online for the rest of the week.

“Because a member of the Columbia community has been quarantined as a result of exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19), classes are suspended on Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10,” the university wrote in a statement.

“This suspension of activities will allow for preparation to shift to remote classes for the remainder of the week. No Columbia student, faculty, or staff has been diagnosed with COVID-19. For students, all upcoming travel outside the United States organized, led, or financed by Columbia is suspended until further notice.”

Learn more here.

Stanford University

.@StanfordMed’s clinical virology lab has deployed an in-house diagnostic test for the virus that causes #COVID19. Now in use at two Stanford hospitals, it quickly identifies the presence of viral RNA in swabs from the noses of potentially infected people. https://t.co/eVOpiH8udt — Stanford University (@Stanford) March 5, 2020

Stanford University has moved classes online, writing, “Stanford is actively monitoring the local and global health situation around the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease. Stanford remains open and most functions continue operating as we balance two imperatives: ensuring that we take prudent precautions to protect our community and communities beyond our campus, while continuing our daily education and research activities in ways that are appropriate under the circumstances.”

Here are some of the steps Stanford has taken, according to a university statement:

“In-person classes will be moved to an online format for the last two weeks of the winter quarter.

Spring BOSP programs outside the United States have been suspended.

The university has implemented travel restrictions and guidance.

All campus units have been urged to cancel or adjust large-scale events.

Resources are available for remote instruction and remote work.”

Learn more here.

University of Puget Sound

The latest on schools cancelling f2f delivery for all courses: – Rice University for one week, maybe longer https://t.co/d4M3Avbknr – University of Puget Sound Tacoma https://t.co/ltRHxnMAdz — Phil Hill (@PhilOnEdTech) March 9, 2020

The University of Puget Sound is also temporarily moving classes online.

“Classes will be held virtually Monday, March 9–Friday, March 13, in advance of spring break the week of March 16. Students may choose to remain on campus this week or complete coursework from home or another location. All regular campus services will be available to any students remaining on campus this week and/or throughout the spring break. Students, faculty, and staff will be advised during spring break if there will be any ongoing changes to the spring course schedule,” the university announced.

Learn more here. The university is located in Tacoma, Washington.