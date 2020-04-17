LOOK: Crowds Gather at Jacksonville Beach in Florida After Reopening

The beaches in Jacksonville Beach, Florida reopened at 5 p.m. on Friday afternoon as the state relaxed some of its stay-at-home restrictions. According to local news, residents cheered when the access barriers to the beaches were removed. The mayor of Jacksonville Beach, Charlie Latham, said that despite the reopening, social distancing measures will still apply and officials and lifeguards will be patrolling the waterfront to make sure that people comply.

“How long these beaches remain open is 100% up to the beachgoers,” Latham said when announcing the decision to reopen. “We’re looking to keep people from accumulating out here. If they want to come out and exercise, that’s great. If we have to close the beach again, we’ll do it. Safety is still our top priority.”

Pictures of Jacksonville Beach in the First Hour After Reopening Showed a Lot of People Taking Advantage of the Reopening

Within an hour after the beaches reopened, some pictures of Jacksonville Beach showed many people along the waterfront. Some pictures showed larger crowds of people quite close together while people in other images appeared to respect social distancing.

Lot of folks antsy to get back on the beach for exercise. Don't forget the social distancing. #FirstAlertWX @actionnewsjax pic.twitter.com/SDYucKGLDs — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) April 17, 2020

Beaches in Jacksonville, Florida reopened 30 minutes ago. (📷: Surfline) pic.twitter.com/RUMGjRpMuz — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 17, 2020

Jacksonville Beach has reopened under limited hours. pic.twitter.com/YKqGVOR9qZ — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) April 17, 2020

The Beaches Are Reopening With Some Restrictions to Maintain Social Distancing

Beaches and parks in Duval County will reopen Friday, April 17 at 5 p.m. with certain restrictions. Beaches will only be open from 6am to 11am and 5pm to 8pm Please watch the video for additional details and follow this link for the press release. https://t.co/TmkOmXhphS pic.twitter.com/206hiEbRyZ — City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) April 16, 2020

The beaches will only be open during limited hours, between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Police and lifeguards will let people know when they are expected to leave the area. Social distancing will have to be observed and there can be no groups of more than 10 people.

Officials say that the beach space is only for exercise such as walking, running, biking and surfing. They have also said that people should not be bringing chairs, coolers, or towels and blankets.

The Decision to Reopen the Beaches Has Caused a Split Reaction From Officials & the Public

Commissioner Omari Hardy of Lake Worth Beach, Florida, was very critical of the move.

When a person doesn't believe in science, they do dumb things. When a person in power doesn't believe in science, they do dumb things that hurt the public. This move is so dumb that I had to make sure it wasn't fake news. You guys, it isn't fake news.https://t.co/PAVTwRwVao — Commissioner Omari Hardy 🚶🏾‍♂️🚲 🛴 🚉 🌳 🏘 🌇 (@OmariJHardy) April 17, 2020

He wrote: “When a person doesn’t believe in science, they do dumb things. When a person in power doesn’t believe in science, they do dumb things that hurt the public. This move is so dumb that I had to make sure it wasn’t fake news. You guys, it isn’t fake news.”

The decision to reopen has divided people, with some thinking it can be useful to let people get fresh air and exercise so long as they can continue social distancing, while others believe that it’s inevitable the move will cause a spike in cases.

Florida has been under a stay-at-home regulation since April 3 under Governor Ron De Santis’ “Safer at Home” act. It’s in effect until April 30. This act limits movement outside people’s homes for essential purposes only, like providing or getting essential services.

The reopening of beaches went ahead today as planned despite Florida’s largest single-day increase in cases reported on Friday. The Florida Department of Health said that the number of cases in the state went up by 1,413 on Friday for a total of 24,753. The number of deaths in the state is at 726.

READ NEXT: Steve Cash Dead: ‘Talking Kitty Cat’ YouTube Star Dies at 40