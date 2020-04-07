WATCH: Lele Pons Falls & Crashes Through Glass Door While Dancing

Latin Singer and social media celebrity Lele Pons posted a video of her dancing on Tuesday night and it went viral almost immediately. The clip features Pons dancing to “Culo” by Jose De Las Heras & Ghetto Flow, but what made the video go viral on Twitter was not her dancing.

At the end of the clip, Pons appears to lose her footing and she starts to tumble backwards — she ends up falling right into what appears to be a glass door, and she crashes right through it. The video ends with her on the ground with what appears to be glass all around her.

The viral video that Pons posted on Tuesday night had the following caption: “Still learning how to do these TikToks dances (wait for it).” Here is the video:

Still learning how to do these TikToks dances😩🥴💔 (wait for it) pic.twitter.com/eAbAsWtYHa — Lele Pons (@lelepons) April 7, 2020

At the end of the video, when Pons falls through the door, you can hear someone in the background yell “Oh s**t.” A lot of the internet celebrity’s fans commented their concern for Pons, however, some people watching the video did not give her the reaction she may have been hoping for.

Some of Her Followers Were Worried for Her & Gave Pons Positive Words

@lelepons meanwhile, this outfit is cuuuttteeee 😍 — im still hongree (@ashleethefoodie) April 7, 2020

This user hopes Pons gets well soon.

Some Viewers Gave Brutal Reactions to the Video, & Believe That It Was All Stunt

After Pons posted the video onto Twitter Tuesday night, many viewers commented on the post but not all the remarks were positive. Some of the reactions were aimed at the legitimacy of the accident, questioning if it was real or not. Some that responded also took a shot at her career.

Here is a medley of reactions to her video:

at this point literally everyone knows that's all her stuff is planned and fake yeeeet — Jennifer Orellana (@JennOrellanaaa) April 7, 2020

Delete this you still have time … — Arianna Loudermilk (@arialoudermilk) April 7, 2020

Seeing Lele Pons crashing down into that door mirror is like a metaphoric representation of her career right now, ngl #lelepons — Serker (@Serker78451215) April 7, 2020

Pons has a large social media following — on Twitter the social media star has 1.9 million followers, and on Instagram she has just over 40 million followers. As per Mindie.com, Lele Pons is the most followed female Latin artists on TikTok.

She became well known on the internet when she created content on Vine before the platform shutdown in 2016. Besides singing, she has acted in film and TV, and she co-wrote the book “Surviving High School” The 23-year-old internet celebrity, was born in Caracas, Venezuela and her full name is Eleonora Pons Maronese.

