WATCH: Trump Asks if Sunlight Can Be Injected ‘Inside the Body’ to Kill Coronavirus

During the White House press briefing on April 23, Donald Trump brought up the topic of warmer weather helping stop the pandemic spread of coronavirus. It’s a subject the President has brought up numerous times, but on Thursday, he stood before the briefing room and asked Dr. Deborah Birx to look into possible injecting sunlight into people to kill coronavirus.

Trump compared sunlight to being a “disinfectant” in the way in can knock out COVID-19 “in a minute.”

Trump said, “I wonder if there’s a way to do something where it knocks it out in one minute,” Trump said. “Is there was we can do something like that? By injection inside or almost a cleaning. As you know it gets inside the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that.”

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND: Donald J. Trump's Traveling Medicine Show If an unproven and potentially dangerous pharmaceutical cocktail doesn't cure what ails you, try our sunlight injections or a shot of disinfectant! pic.twitter.com/Jo1AcmFqmN — 😷 David Gura 🏡 (@davidgura) April 23, 2020

Commenting on Department of Homeland Security’s Bill Bryan’s preliminary finding that the coronavirus doesn’t do as well in sunlight as it does inside Trump said, “I think a lot of people are gonna go outside all of the sudden.”

Trump asked Bryan if raising our hands in the sunlight could kill the virus, and then followed up with a series of questions about the power of sunlight and disinfectants, wondering if the latter could also be injected inside people’s bodies to kill COVID-19.

“Supposing we hit the body with ultraviolet or very powerful light. Or inject, suppose you brought the light inside the body or some other way, and I think you’re going to test that too, and disinfectant by injection inside,” he said.

