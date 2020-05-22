Joe Biden Says NAACP Always Endorsed Him, But NAACP ‘Does Not Endorse’

In a recent interview, Joe Biden said the NAACP has always endorsed him every time he’s run. However, the NAACP confirmed with Heavy that they don’t endorse candidates as a non-partisan organization, although individuals associated with the NAACP are free to do so at a personal capacity. The President of the Georgia NAACP has also stated on social media that the NAACP does not endorse candidates. Read on to see exactly what Biden said and to read the NAACP’s statement.

Biden Said: ‘The NAACP’s Endorsed Me Every Time I’ve Run’

At the end of his video interview with the Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM on May 22, Biden said: “Take a look at my record man, I extended the voting rights 25 years, I have a record that is second-to-none, the NAACP’s endorsed me every time I’ve run, I mean, come on. Take a look at the record.”

You can watch around 17:40 when Biden talks about the NAACP below:

The NAACP Does Not Endorse Candidates

Heavy reached out to the NAACP. Marc Banks, National Press Secretary, confirmed that the NAACP does not endorse candidates. He said:

As a non-partisan organization, the NAACP does not endorse and has one mission and that is fighting for and advancing our Black communities towards an equitable reality. Our primary focus in this moment is to ensure that our communities that have been victims of domestic terrorism and disproportionately impacted by this pandemic have the opportunity to cast their powerful vote come November.”

Banks also noted that individuals are free to endorse whoever they want in a personal capacity not affiliated with the NAACP.

Also… for further clarification persons affiliated with the NAACP at the national, state, and local levels are free to make candidate endorsements in a personal capacity, but they do not reflect support by the NAACP as an organization.”

Shortly after Biden made his statement, Gerald A. Griggs, an attorney, shared a statement from the President of the Georgia NAACP, James “Major” Woodall.

Let the record reflect that the @NAACP has NEVER endorsed @JoeBiden. We don’t endorse candidates as an organization. Per @iMajorWish President of @Georgia_NAACP. — Gerald A. Griggs (@AttorneyGriggs) May 22, 2020

The tweet reads: “Let the record reflect that the @NAACP has NEVER endorsed @JoeBiden. We don’t endorse candidates as an organization. Per @iMajorWish @Georgia_NAACP.”

Woodall tweeted the same on his account. He wrote: “Let the record reflect that the @NAACP has NEVER endorsed @JoeBiden. As a nonprofit organization, we do not endorse candidates. We organize around issues that benefit the liberation of our people.”

As a nonprofit organization, we do not endorse candidates. We organize around issues that benefit the liberation of our people. — 🤴🏾🔥 (@iMajorWish) May 22, 2020

The NAACP has a long-standing policy of being non-partisan and not endorsing political candidates. On February 11, 2016, the NAACP posted a press release emphasizing that the organization doesn’t endorse candidates.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and does not endorse candidates or political parties, or engage in direct campaigning. As the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization, the NAACP actively works with our more than 2,000 branches to inform and encourage civic engagement through voter registration activities and public forums, and actively opposes voter discrimination and other policies that make it more difficult for citizens to cast their ballot. The NAACP works to educate all political candidates to support policies that improve access to quality education and economic opportunity, criminal justice reform, the environment, healthcare and youth empowerment, with a dedication to removing race-based hatred and discrimination from society.

On May 5, 2020, the NAACP issued a statement from Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO, noting that he was encouraged by Biden’s call to help the black community. But this statement was not an endorsement.

Johnson’s statement reads, in part:

I am encouraged by the efforts of Vice President Joe Biden to convene a call to highlight and uplift the often overlooked plight of African Americans, especially during a time when our community is hurting and facing the health and economic impacts of COVID-19 at a disproportionate rate. Ultimately, the litmus test for the plan for Black America will be the policy framework, implementation, and addition of diverse voices to Vice President Biden’s decision-making team should he be elected as 46th president of the United States. We believe to remedy the staggering disparities existing within our society today, we must listen to those who are closest to the problems and make space for them as part of the team creating the solutions. COVID-19 has shined a bright light on longstanding racial inequities in health care, the economy, our educational system, and every facet of American life. Now is the time to confront them head-on and bring about lasting, structural change. I look forward to the chance to continue these conversations about our combined efforts to create a world where justice and fairness reign.”

This was not an endorsement, but rather a statement that they looked forward to working with Biden if he’s elected.

Heavy has reached out to Biden’s campaign for comment or clarification.

