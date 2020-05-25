WATCH: White Woman Calls Cops After Black Man Asks Her to Leash Dog in Central Park

A video of a white woman calling the police on a black man who was bird watching in the Ramble at New York’s Central Park after he asked her to leash her dog has gone viral online and is sparking outrage. The video, posted to Facebook on Monday, May 25, by Christian Cooper, shows the woman telling him she is going to call the cops and claim that he was threatening and trying to attack her and her dog. The video does not show Cooper threatening the woman and does show him telling her to stay away from him and to call the police if she wants to.

Christian Cooper, 57, said on Facebook the incident happened at the famed New York City park on Memorial Day morning as he was birding, as he often does. Cooper, a senior biomedical editor at Health Science Communications, said he told the woman, whose identity has not been confirmed that dogs have to be on a leash in the Ramble. He said he began recording when she refused.

The video also shows the woman’s dog appearing to choke and struggle as the woman talks to police and moves around while on the phone. Heavy has reached out to a woman identified by social media users as possibly being the woman in the video and is working to confirm her identity. Heavy has also reached out to the NYPD and to Cooper for more information. The video was also shared by Cooper’s sister, science fiction and horror writer Melody Cooper, on Twitter, and it has been viewed there more than 2 million times as of Monday evening.

The Video Shows the Woman Telling Cooper ‘I’m Going to Tell Them There’s an African American Man Threatening My Life’ as He Stands Calmly in Front of Her, Encouraging Her to Call the Cops

Christian Cooper wrote in his Facebook post, “Central Park this morning: This woman’s dog is tearing through the plantings in the Ramble.” He included the conversation he said he had with her before the video began:

ME: Ma’am, dogs in the Ramble have to be on the leash at all times. The sign is right there.

HER: The dog runs are closed. He needs his exercise.

ME: All you have to do is take him to the other side of the drive, outside the Ramble, and you can let him run off leash all you want.

HER: It’s too dangerous.

ME: Look, if you’re going to do what you want, I’m going to do what I want, but you’re not going to like it.

HER: What’s that?

ME (to the dog): Come here, puppy!

HER: He won’t come to you.

ME: We’ll see about that…

Cooper wrote, “I pull out the dog treats I carry for just for such intransigence. I didn’t even get a chance to toss any treats to the pooch before Karen scrambled to grab the dog.” He said she then yelled at him, “don’t you touch my dog.” Cooper said, “That’s when I started video recording with my iPhone, and when her inner Karen fully emerged and took a dark turn…”

The 1-minute video shows the bird watcher, Cooper, standing away from the woman as she puts her leash on her dog. She then picks the dog up by the dog’s collar and begins walking toward Cooper, who tells her, “please don’t come close to me,” as she tells him to stop recording. “Sir, I’m asking you to stop recording me,” the woman says, before extending her arm and dragging her dog along as she moves closer to Cooper. “Please take your phone off,” the woman says, as Cooper again tells her not to come closer.

The woman then pulls out her phone and says, “then I’m taking a picture and calling the cops.” Cooper tells her, “please call the cops,” and she responds, “I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life.” Cooper responds, “please tell them anything you’d like.”

The woman then backs up and lowers her face mask as she calls 911. “I’m in the Ramble and there’s an African American man in a bicycle helmet. He’s recording me and threatening me and my dog,” the woman can be heard saying. As she is speaking to the dispatcher, her dog starts pulling at the leash and trying to get free, appearing to struggle to breath as the woman focuses on the call. She repeats, “There’s an African American man. I’m in Central Park, he is recording me and threatening myself and my dog.” Her dog then tumbles to the ground and yelps before panting heavily.

The woman wraps up the 911 call by yelling, “I’m being threatened by a man in the Ramble. Please send cops immediately. I’m in Central Park in the Ramble, I don’t know.” The video ends with Cooper saying to the woman, “thank you.”

Police Did Respond to the Scene for a ‘Possible Assault,’ but Both People Were Gone, the NYPD Says

According to TMZ, which dubbed the woman, “Central Park Karen,” NYPD sources said officers did respond to Central Park about 8 a.m. Monday in connection to the call, but both the woman and Cooper were gone when they arrived. The police sources told TMZ the officers were dispatched to a “possible assault.” No one was arrested and no tickets or warnings were issued because no one was there, TMZ reports.

ABC 7 New York’s Morena Basteiro tweeted a statement from the NYPD, “Call came in for a dispute, inside of the Central Park’s Ramble, around 8 a.m. this morning. Officers arrived and neither party was on scene. Thus, no report was filed and no arrests were made. No one has come forward to police since.”

Chris Cooper wrote on Facebook, “Once she put the dog on the leash, I birded my way out of the park as normal (I was done for the day and on my way out when I encountered Karen).” He added, “I’m fine… At this point, I’m getting used to this. Though the full-on racist slant was new.”

Cooper also wrote, ” imagine the police responded at some point, but once she put her dog on the leash, I went back to birding (which I was wrapping up and heading out anyway). We’ll see if there’s any blowback the next time I’m in the park, though I doubt it. If there is, I’ve got the video. … Also hopefully the police presence in the Ramble will increase (there is zero right now), and that will put further pressure on the irresponsible dog owners.”

Cooper is a Harvard University graduate who worked at Marvel Comics from 1990 to 1999 as an associate editor, editing “Blade: The Vampire Hunter” and, briefly, “The Punisher,” and creating and writing “Darkhold: Pages from the Book of Sins” and “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy,” according to his LinkedIn profile.

Several people commented on Cooper’s video saying that the woman was being racist and endangering his life by calling the police and saying he was threatening her. Commenters also said she should be investigated for animal abuse because of the way the dog was being treated in the video.

Cooper’s sister, Melody Cooper, wrote, “I know part of you (the Dad part) enjoys setting these idiot Karen’s straight, but be careful. I agree that she should be reported for calling in a false report. I LOVE oh she was so concerned about her dog that she started choking it as she called the police.”

Asked if her brother was doing OK, Cooper wrote on Twitter, “He’s fine, thankfully. No I told him to be careful! As soon as she leashed the dog, he said thank you stopped filming and went about his business. This kind of entitlement dog walking happens weekly in the Ramble.”

Richard Spedale wrote, “What a heinous woman. Racism driven by white privilege (or is it the other way around?). Guess they go hand in hand. Pathetic. I am relieved you weren’t physically injured, despite the outcome she was clearly hoping her white privilege would result in. Sadly, I can’t say the same for her poor dog. The agency that should have been called is the ASPCA.”

Tanya Noel wrote, “And this is how black men are killed. The cops would have shown up guns blazing in ‘defense’ of the poor white lady ‘in (fear) for her life’ after she was the one to approach him with her hand in his face/camera..” Tyhina Canto added, “The amount of people showing concern only for the dog is alarming….my stomach clenched when she started her hysterical lies. You do realize a black man in America can get killed for less than this?”

Another Facebook commenter, Sarah Allen, wrote, “I understand she’s being brutal towards her dog. But let’s not forget the real message here and that is the risk she is putting Christian’s life . Because African Americans do not get to explain first with police interactions a lot of the time. This kind of racism is unforgivable. I hope you were able to give your side of the story to any police who showed up without confrontation .”

Stacey Lager wrote, “you should send this to the police because she flat out said she was going to make up something – that you were threatening her life – when that is clearly not true. she should be charged with making false claims and misuse of 911. i have no tolerance for intolerant people (especially those that think rules don’t apply to them). she is a racist and i’m sorry your day started out like this.”

And another commenter, Jordi Schultz, wrote, ” Y’all, yes what she did to the dog is bad. But she knowingly lied to the NYPD about being in danger from a black man. She knew the cops would believe her over him based on their colors of skin. SHE COULD OF GOTTEN HIM KILLED. This nice, kind person who was just out for a nice walk! And she would of walked away Scott free. THIS. IS. WRONG. Yes, be upset about the dog, but it is not what you should be focusing on.”

