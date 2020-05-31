Curtis Hayes: Man ID’d in ‘(Black) People Need to Hear This’ Viral Video

As protests demanding justice following the death of George Floyd take place in major cities across America, and peaceful rallies turned violent, there is a nation-wide feeling of unrest.

Diving into the multiple layers of complex emotions African American citizens are feeling while looters destroy property as peaceful protestors try to make the voices heard, Curtis Hayes Jr., 31, from Charlotte, North Carolina, articulated to a 45-year-old and a 16-year-old kid watching nearby, about finding a better way for progress.

Video of Hayes’ impassioned speech went viral after it was first posted on Facebook by Christina Black. No long after, the video was posted on Twitter by an online user with the caption, “I just felt like more (black) people needed to hear this #GeorgeFloydProtests #BlackLivesMatter.” The incredibly moving video has since been viewed over 12 million times on Twitter.

I just felt like more (black) people needed to hear this 😞 #GeorgeFloydProtests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/VUWmLdi9cP — teee ❤️ (@g0ldie_teee) May 31, 2020

The older man in a white tank top yells, “We’ve been standing around as the older ones taking all this bull****. Always just standing by for a ‘Kumbaya’ and I’m tired of seeing this s***. Ain’t nobody going to protect us. We got to start our own f***ing riot… I’m ready to die for what’s going on.”

Hayes says, “I understand. How old are you? I’m 45 and you’re 31. And you’re the older generation than me.! I’m angry, too! But let me tell you something,” before bringing a black teenager standing by into the conversation. “He’s 16! He’s 16. This ain’t the way. They are ready to let loose It’s the United States. The President says, ‘You loot, they shoot!‘”

Pulling the 16-year-old boy close, Hayes says in a calm voice, “Let me tell you something. What you see right now, is going to happen 10 years from now, and at 26, you’re going to be doing the same thing I’m doing. Ten years – you’re going to be right here, too. So, what I need you to do right now, at 16, is come up with a better now. Cuz what we’re doing isn’t working. He angry at [45], I’m angry at 31. You’re angry at 16 – you understand me? Put yourself at harm’s way — it’s not the way.”

Hayes says, “Come up with a better way because we ain’t doing it. I watched four years ago,” referring to Keith Lamont Scott, who died from an officer-involved shooting on September 20, 2016, “doing the same exact yall doing, night after night… it’s don’t matter. Come up with a better. Keep yourself safe.”

Hayes Is a Longtime Activist & Business Owner in Charlotte

Hayes, who’s the owner and operator at World Class Property Maintenance LLC, has been an outspoken activist for years. In 2016, following the riots which arose in his city after shooting of Scott, the father of two participated in a press conference with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Major Mike Campagna.

Campagna, who walked alongside protestors for six nights and 60 miles, and Hayes, who was described by WBTV 3 as a person who “worked hard to keep the peace during the unrest,” found common ground. Hayes was appreciative of the veteran officer who only wanted to listen and not provoke violence.

“When they were talking to you and you made the decision to talk back, they were like, what could they do? You de-escalated that whole situation right there in itself,” Hayes said. “We’re all humans at the end of the day, whether we wear a badge or whether we don’t.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Adult National Guard Members in Atlanta Mistaken for Kids in Social Media Posts