Black Teenager Found Hanged Outside School in Texas

A black teenager has been found dead by apparent hanging outside a school in Texas, the Harris County Sheriff has confirmed.

The Sheriff’s office confirmed the incident on the official Twitter account this morning, June 17.

“Deputies were called to the parking area of a school in the 6600 block of Rosebrook, where a teenage black male was found deceased. Based on security video, witnesses and other evidence, preliminary indications are the male hanged himself,” the department said in a statement:

The department also said there were no signs of foul play, and cause of death was pending autopsy:

ABC13’s Stefania Okolie reported that “investigators say they reviewed surveillance, evidence, [and] spoke to witnesses” regarding the apparent suicide.

She also said the “17-year-old black boy … found hanging from a tree outside of Ehrhardt elementary school was a student at Klein High school most recently. There was a thorough investigation that included video review, and speaking to family.”

More information will be posted as this story develops.