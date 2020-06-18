Jason ‘Moose’ Cunningham: Former Sheriff’s Deputy Accused of Georgia Murder

Jason “Moose” Cunningham is a former Richmond County sheriff’s deputy who was in a standoff with Georgia authorities over the murder of a woman found in an Augusta convention center parking lot.

According to WRDW-TV, on the morning of June 18, 2020, authorities were “involved in a standoff right now with a former sheriff’s deputy in Columbia County who faces murder warrants.” The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is “in an armed standoff at Pointes West Army Resort,” WJBF-TV reported.

WRDW-TV identified the man as Jason “Moose” Cunningham and reported that he was “wanted in connection with the shooting death of a woman found this morning in a downtown Augusta parking deck.”

1. Cunningham Is Wanted in the Death of a Woman Who Was Found Shot in a Parking Lot of the Augusta Convention Center

The female victim was “found after deputies responded at approximately 5:57 a.m. to a report of a dead body in the parking deck of the Augusta Convention Center,” according to the WRDW television station.

They found the woman on the third floor. She had been shot at least once, the station reported. Her identity had not yet been released. It’s being treated as a homicide, according to WJBF.

Authorities then located Cunningham in a car at the Fort Gordon Recreation Area near Appling and a standoff ensued, according to WRDW.

2. Cunningham Called Himself an ‘Experienced Deputy Sheriff’ With a History of Working With Law Enforcement

On LinkedIn, Cunningham called himself, “Experienced Deputy Sheriff with a demonstrated history of working in the law enforcement industry. Strong military and protective services background. I am professionally skilled in Budgeting, Management, Customer Service, Strategic Planning, and Program Management and Development.”

His LinkedIn page says he worked as a deputy sheriff for the Richmond COunty Sheriff’s Department for 16 years and 6 months in the Augusta, Georgia area, from 2001-2018.

He wrote that he was “former Deputy Sheriff with the Richmond County Sheriffs Office.”

3. Cunningham Worked Helping Veterans & in Security

On LinkedIn, Cunningham wrote that he worked as a “Marketing and Events Manager at Forces United,” a Georgia organization working with veterans. He also wrote that he worked for BlueLine Management Services LLC in Augusta, which he defined as “a local small business specializing in providing property management and security services.”

However, in April, he wrote on his Facebook page,

After much careful thought and consideration, I have decided to resign my position as the Marketing & Events Director at ForcesUnited. I will now be able to focus on the success and continued growth of my commercial property management company, BlueLine Management Services. I have truly enjoyed the last two years of professional growth and have been honored to serve our military service members, veterans and their families. I have made many new friends (too many to name) along the way, including the ForcesUnited team, the Alison South Marketing Group team, my Leadership Augusta Class of 2019 classmates, the many community supporters of FORU and of course our partners. I will always be a donor and a friend to the organization.

He appeared in this video.

He also wrote that he was “Marketing and Events Manager” for the Augusta Warrior Project for two years, explaining that it works to faciliate “the needs of all veterans from all eras. We stand on our four pillars of providing education, employment, housing and benefits assistance and everything in between. I am responsible for marketing, development & fundraising, as well as, planning, management and execution of all events. I am a Veteran Advocate.”

4. Cunningham Graduated From Augusta State University

According to LinkedIn, Cunningham has a bachelor’s degree in English Language and Literature from Augusta State University. He graduated in 1998.

He also studied psychology and has a leadership certificate from 2019 from the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce. He attended a small business marketing academy.

In addition, he wrote that he was part of the “Hitting for Heroes Charity Golf Tournament.”

On his Facebook page, he posted a graphic mourning a death in law enforcement and sometimes wrote about current issues. “Hmmmmm…..The coronavirus traveled all over the world from Wuhan China, but it did not reach Beijing or Shanghai or other major cities in China. Can anyone explain how is that possible?” he wrote in one Facebook post. He also wrote about being on quarantine, writing, “Jackpot!! I was able to score a toilet paper and I guess everyone forgot the deli bakery has bread.”

5. Cunningham Founded a Pittsburgh Steelers Fan Club

Cunningham wrote on LinkedIn that he “founded the Augusta SteelMasters as a Pittsburgh Steelers fan club and grew the organization to 250 members. The SteelMasters are highly motivated to raise money through different events for local charities that benefit our community.”

