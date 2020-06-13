WATCH: Trump Uses Two Hands to Drink Water During West Point Speech

President Donald Trump gave the commencement speech for a West Point graduation on Saturday, June 13, and appeared to possibly have trouble raising his water glass at one point. In the video, he starts to raise the glass and then uses his left hand to help him guide the glass. The video quickly went viral on social media.

Trump Used Two Hands to Raise a Water Glass

You can see the video of Trump raising the water glass below. During his West Point speech, Trump picked a glass of water up with his left hand. From the video, he appeared to stop partway as he was guiding the cup to his lips, and then took his right hand and pushed the bottom of the glass the rest of the way up.

Here’s the video:

Hand trembling Trump tries drinking water pic.twitter.com/5fk1GiUnHb — we cant breathe (@concordresident) June 13, 2020

Now the video and screenshots have gone viral, as people wonder what happened. Here’s another look on a YouTube video:

And here’s a screenshot of that moment.

You can watch the full video of Trump’s speech from C-SPAN here.

The White House has a video of that moment here around 5 minutes in, but the camera isn’t showing Trump when he takes the drink.

Some have pointed out that this isn’t the first time he’s used more than one hand to hold a glass or a bottle while drinking.

In this video from 2017, he uses two hands to hold a bottle of water while drinking.

He actually drank water twice during the same speech, but the second time he didn’t hold the bottle with both hands the whole time.

During a national security speech, he also held a glass with two hands while drinking.

CNN reported in 2018 about how Trump had his water covered during an interview:

One reason Trump’s moments with drinking water have gotten so much attention is because in 2016, he made fun of Marco Rubio for how he drank water. So ever since, the media and others have focused relentlessly on his water habits too.

Newsweek even did a minute-long montage of Trump drinking water in 2017.

Here’s the speech where Trump made fun of Rubio for how he drank water. This was while Trump was on the campaign trail in February 2016.

He was referring to how many times Rubio paused to drink water during his official response to President Barack Obama’s State of the Union in 2013. Here’s the clip of Rubio:

Everyone was making fun of Rubio back then, and Rubio even made fun of himself later.

NBC News even did a video montage comparing Trump and Rubio in 2017.

So that’s the background of why you’ll see Trump’s water moments reported on frequently. But some people have also expressed concern about this latest moment, wondering why it appeared that Trump needed to use his left hand to help guide his right hand.

In November 2019, Trump had an exam and laboratory tests at Walter Reed Medical Center, BBC reported. This was 10 months after a previous annual exam had revealed he was in very good health, according to the White House. The Walter Reed visit wasn’t part of his schedule. His Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said he had the test because he had a “free weekend.” In a tweet she said: “Further speculation beyond the extensive and honest info I put out is wholly irresponsible and dangerous for the country.”

Earlier this month on June 3, the White House released Trump’s annual physical results, CNN reported. The physical said he gained a pound, weighing 244 pounds with a BMI of 30.5. His cholesterol dropped to 167 from 196 in 2019. White House physician Sean Conley wrote: “There were no findings of significance or changes to report.”

Trump had also recently taken a two-week course of hydroxychloroquine, along with zinc and vitamin D, USA Today reported. Trump’s electrocardiogram results were monitored while he was on the drug. Trump also takes a statin to lower his cholesterol. His blood pressure was 121/79 according to his latest annual exam.

