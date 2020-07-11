COVID-19 Stimulus Check: Second Round Payment Eligibility & Amounts [UPDATED]

If you got a COVID-19 stimulus check in the first round of payments, this doesn’t mean you’ll be eligible for the second round. According to White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow, far fewer Americans would receive a second round of payments in the Trump administration’s upcoming stimulus package.

Kudlow’s comments came during a session with reporters on Friday. He said that the next round of direct payments for Americans will be less than the $1,200 provided in the first round, and that the direct payments would go to a much smaller portion of the American people.

These comments directly refute what President Trump has been saying on multiple occasions over the last month, regarding the size of the payments and who will be eligible.

Here’s what you need to know:

White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow: Payments Will Be Smaller Than $1,200, & Given to People in Lower-Income Jobs

According to Kudlow’s comments on Friday, here’s who will get the next round of stimulus checks: people with low income jobs, as well as people who were made unemployed by the coronavirus pandemic. When asked about stimulus payments, he said, “That kind of economic assistance will probably be very carefully targeted. It’s not going to be across the board.”

Kudlow did not provide specifics regarding a salary cutoff point for those stimulus payments. However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did reference a specific salary earlier in the week, when addressing the group of people he claimed were hit hardest by the crisis.

McConnell said Wednesday,

“The people that I think have been hit the hardest during this whole episode have been people making $40,000 a year or less. Many of them work in the hospitality business, hotels, restaurants — we’re going to be acutely aware of that particular segment of our population going into this next package that we’ll be putting together in the next few weeks.”

Kudlow’s comments about stimulus payment amounts were not more specific. Kudlow maintained that the payments will be smaller than the first round of payments.

Trump Has Repeatedly Said the Second Round Payments Will Be Larger Than the First Round; Kudlow Did Not Acknowledge This Discrepancy

In a one-on-one interview, President Trump tells me Americans can expect another round of stimulus checks soon, but his administration and Congress are still negotiating the exact amount included in the next and likely final round of coronavirus relief. #NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/hKjqakSaYX — Jessi Turnure (@JessiTurnure) July 7, 2020

Trump’s comments over the last month about the next round of payments were a stark contrast to what his economic advisor said on Friday. On July 6, Trump told Jessi Turnure, a reporter for Nextar Washington, “We are working on another stimulus package, and that will take place … very soon,” he said.

In an interview with Fox Business‘ Blake Burman earlier in the month, Trump said, “I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats, but it’s got to be done properly. I want the money getting to people to be larger so they can spend it. I want the money to get there quickly and in a non-complicated fashion.”

Early in June, Trump spoke with Scripps National Political Editor Joe St. George about whether the American people could expect another round of stimulus payments.

St. George said to Trump, “I have a lot of viewers in Florida, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan who are still struggling economically, sir. They spent all of that first stimulus check. Are you going to get them a second stimulus check?”

“Yeah, we are, we are,” Trump replied. When St. George pushed on a timeline, Trump said, “We had this going better than anyone’s ever seen before. We had the best job numbers, the best economics, the best economy we’ve ever had. And then we had the virus come in from China, and we’re rebuilding it again.”

