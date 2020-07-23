Trump Calls on ‘Suburban Housewives’ in Latest Explosive Tweet

President Donald Trump is facing backlash after referring to women who live in the suburbs as “suburban housewives” in one of his latest tweets.

Around 11:45 a.m. on July 23, the president shared on the platform an article from the New York Post that criticizes presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s “disastrous plans for America’s suburbs.”

Trump wrote, “The Suburban Housewives of America must read this article. Biden will destroy your neighborhood and your American Dream. I will preserve it, and make it even better!”

The article cites an Obama-era rule, called Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing, intended to combat racial discrimination in housing, according to NPR.

The station reported that “Trump has been referencing it heavily in his push for suburban voters, falsely saying that former Vice President Joe Biden wants to ‘abolish’ suburbs.”

The White House announced Wednesday its plans to roll back back the rule in an effort to work toward broader deregulation, NPR said.

Biden is calling this stance a “smear,” the outlet added.

Trump’s tweet has over 27,000 likes and more than 12,000 retweets.

Many Took to Twitter to Condemn the President’s Viewpoint of ‘Suburban’ Women

Users were quick to respond to the president’s tweet, many calling him outdated and misogynistic.

Here are some of the responses below:

The president of the United States thinks suburban women are “housewives.” — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 23, 2020

"Suburban Housewives"?! This racist, sexist piece of trash is really stuck in the 50's, huh? Hoping he can scare suburban women with the prospect of diverse neighborhoods. Luckily, none of the suburban moms I know buy into his race baiting crap. #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica2020 https://t.co/6yGQY1g6RX — Jen Galvin (@jen_galvinized) July 23, 2020

Where do we "suburban housewives" go to get teargassed by the #TrumpSecretPolice? Trying to plan around my yoga class and tennis lesson. — 😷 Time's Up 🌈☮️🌎🌊 (@Pat13065590) July 23, 2020

Can he sound any more patronizing? Hello dead-on-inside, can’t-think-for-yourself suburban housewives!!! https://t.co/HAEg3tHuBA — Eface23 (@Eface231) July 23, 2020

Is this 1950? Are there still a thing called Suburban Housewives and isn't that really fucking sexist to call them that? oh well, it's trump…expect that shit from him… — Ed (@Ed40164269) July 23, 2020

Not "Urban Housewives of America"; just "Suburban Housewives." Because he thinks that #women living in 'burbs are dumb enough to believe nebulous "others" are waiting in the wings to tear down picket fences and rip out rose bushes before raping "helpless", "homebound" moms. https://t.co/tchVRODXw6 — Laurie Snyder (@laurie_snyder) July 23, 2020

Anyone ok with tRump calling suburban women “housewives?” Didn’t think so. — THE ACCOUNTANT (@LinkedHD) July 23, 2020

The term “Housewives” is currently trending on Twitter with “Suburban,” with 37,000 tweets.

Trump has not commented on his phrasing in the tweet.

This Isn’t the First Time Trump Has Run Into Trouble for Sharing Thoughts About Women on Twitter

More recently, Slate reported on the president’s May Twitter “spree that was bizarre even for his standards,” in which he mocked several female Democrats.

He also touched on a conspiracy theory surrounding MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, the outlet continued.

One of Trump’s retweets, written by former republican congressional candidate John Stahl, called Hillary Clinton a “skank.”

Trump also shared two other messages by the republican politician.

One criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s appearance, calling her face “glossy” and commenting on her “poorly marked 2nd set of eyebrows.”

The other mocked Stacey Abrams — the “first black female nominee from a major party to run for governor of any state,” according to the New York Times Magazine — for her weight.

“We just got a look at the official portrait for the self-proclaimed Governor of Georgia. She fought a tough race, kissed a lot of babies and visited every buffet restaurant in the State. Joe will be a racist if he doesn’t pick her. #maga #tcot #kag,” the tweet read.

Trump posted that same day a conspiracy theory insinuating that Scarborough “may have had something to do with the 2001 death of an intern who worked for him,” Slate reported.

The original tweet stated that Trump had called for an investigation into the death of the staffer.

“A blow to her head? Body found under his desk? Left Congress suddenly? Big topic of discussion in Florida…and, he’s a Nut Job (with bad ratings),” Trump wrote in a quote tweet. “Keep digging, use forensic geniuses!”

