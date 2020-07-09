The Ford Motor Company has not contributed to “defund the police” efforts in the United States, the company told Heavy in a statement. The Ford Foundation is separate from the Ford Motor Company.

A story from The National Pulse went viral on July 8 claiming that “Ford Foundation Is Donating Millions To ‘Defund The Police’ While Ford Motor Company Is Making Millions From The Police.” The National Pulse article was written by Raheem Kassam. According to The Conversation, Kassam is “known in the UK for his hard-right “politically incorrect” views on migration, Muslims, and women. He’s also posted offensive anti-Semitic comments online.”

The Ford Motor Company told Heavy in a statement that their company has no control over the Ford Foundation. The two have operated separately since the mid-1970s. Ford has a charitable arm known as the Ford Motor Company Fund. The company added that they are “America’s long-time leader in producing police, emergency and first responder vehicles.” According to the statement, Ford’s Interceptor is “by far the top choice of law enforcement” in the United States.

The statement added, “To be clear, Ford believes racism, abuse of power and repression in law enforcement must be addressed and stamped out wherever they exist. Good law enforcement agencies and officers play a critical positive role in our communities, but safety and fairness must be inclusive of all, everywhere.”

The statement concluded with the company explicitly stating that “Ford Motor Company nor the Ford Motor Company Fund has provided funding to any campaign to “defund the police.” The statement says that Ford will aim to help relations between the public and law enforcement through innovation and technology. The company says that they will continue to work with local and state police associations “on positive solutions.”

A statement on the Ford Foundation’s website says that the group’s grantees have been “at the forefront” of the City Council of Minneapolis’s decision to dismantle the city’s police department. The group’s grantees were also involved in Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s decision to cut $250 million from the Los Angeles Police Department’s budget as well as Portland’s decision to remove police officers from the city’s schools.

Henry Ford III’s Sits on the Board of the Ford Foundation

The Ford Foundation was founded by Henry Ford’s son, Edsel Ford, in 1936. The company was founded with Ford stock originally but the group divested the stock following the deaths of Henry Ford and Edsel Ford.

The Detroit Free Press reported in February 2019 that Edsel Ford II’s son, Henry Ford III, had been voted on to the board of the Ford Foundation. The Free Press article referred to Ford III as a “rising executive” at Ford. The article added that Ford III’s new role with the Ford Foundation marked the first time that a member of the Ford family was present on the foundation’s board in more than 40 years.

At the time of Ford III’s election to the board, the foundation’s president Darren Walker said, “Although we were established to be an independent institution, our recent efforts in southeastern Michigan have marked a reconnection with the Ford family, coming full circle with Henry’s election to our board.”

A section on the Ford Motor Company’s website that is dedicated to the their range of police vehicles says that the company has been making law enforcement vehicles since 1950. The subheadline on that page reads, “Proud to support those who support our world. Your job has never been tougher. And we’ll be here to help you keep working.”

Ford said in a 2019 press release that the company was seeking to build upon their 65 percent of U.S. police vehicle sales in 2017.

The Los Angeles Times reported in 2015 that the California Highway Patrol paid $30,0000= for the 1,024 Ford Interceptors they bought between 2012 and 2015. That amounts to $30.7 million to the Ford Motor Company. The LA Times article highlighted the importance to U.S. car manufacturers to have law enforcement using their vehicles. The article highlighted Ford as competing with Dodge and Chevrolet for law enforcement contracts.

