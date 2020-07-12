Slain McAllen Police Officer’s Daughter Trashed on Twitter for Writing #Bluelivesmatter

Some people on Twitter slammed the daughter of slain McAllen, Texas, Police Officer Ismael Chavez for using the hashtag #bluelivesmatter in a moving and heartbreaking tribute to her dad. However, others defended her in emotional responses, with one person telling the critics to “show some f*cking compassion.”

Others also offered tributes to the murdered police officer, recalling his respectful and kind demeanor and past work as a coach and science teacher.

Savannah Chavez posted the tribute to her Twitter page on July 11, the very day that Chavez and his partner, Officer Edelmiro Garza, Jr., were murdered in an ambush in a doorway. The police chief said the attack was unprovoked, and the officers didn’t even have time to draw their weapons.

“Words cannot describe the pain I’m in, but I’m glad my dad is at peace. you were an amazing man and anyone who ever came across you knew that. I’m going to miss you so much. you died doing what you loved most, you died a hero. i love you daddy, see you soon. #bluelivesmatter 💙,” Savannah wrote in the now deleted post, which you can see here.

One user responded by accusing the daughter of using a “racist” hashtag by writing #bluelivesmatter (a tweet that quickly accrued 1,700 likes).

“I am so sorry for your loss but you didn’t have to use a racist hashtag,” wrote that Twitter user, who later identified herself as a high school student, writing, “the fact that almost all these replies are by old bitter white ppl who have nothing else better to do but argue with a high schooler lmao i’m living in yalls minds rent free 💅🏽 anyway #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor.”

Responded another person, also tweeting at the daughter, “Blue lives matter was literally created in response to and to undermine black lives matter. There’s no other connotation unfortunately.”

Savannah’s cousin wrote on Twitter, “For literally ANYONE that is giving MY cousin sh*t for grieving her FATHER, can literally go to f*cking hell. this man was the most loving and caring person anyone could ever meet! it’s pathetic how people can be so unsympathetic to a girl that is trying to commemorate her father.” Another person chimed in, “she’s never said it in response to Black Lives Matter. She said to honor one man. Her Dad. Show some f*cking compassion.” Another user also defended the daughter, writing, “What is wrong with people… Sorry for your loss sweetheart. Thank you for your dad’s service, May he Rest In Peace.”

The cousin shared a tweet from yet another person criticizing the slain officer’s daughter for using the blue lives matter hashtag. Heavy has reached out to the daughter and cousin for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Officer’s Daughter Also Wrote That She Was ‘Proud to Call You My Father,’ But That Didn’t Stop Some People From Criticizing Her for Using the Hashtag

On Instagram, Savannah Chavez shared a similar message and added, “I’m so proud of you and all your accomplishments and I’m proud to call you my father. i can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done. I thank God for putting you in my life. you will forever be in my heart. It’s my turn to make you proud. everything i do, i do for you. #McallenPD.”

However, on Twitter, some people fixated on her use of the hashtag #bluelivesmatter on that platform.

People tweeted the following comments at the grieving daughter:

“i know the absolute pain of losing a parent. i was 11 when my dad died. it almost destroyed me. but #bluelivesmatter is bullsh*t because it’s a badge and a uniform. it can be taken off. becoming a cop is a CHOICE. all lives can’t matter until #blacklivesmatter.”

People also tweeted at her the names of people killed by police officers in other areas of the country.

The police chief vowed, however, that the McAllen force would go on with strength and resolve.

“Every day in the face of adversity, whatever the nature of it may be in these last few years, we’ve talked about the national narrative, people against police… in the face of that adversity, we rise and we serve,” Chief Victor Rodriguez said.

“In the face of a pandemic, officers went to a door today to serve regardless of the threats to us, to our health, to our safety and to our families as well. So we will rise again, and I think we will be stronger for that.”

Chavez’s daughter Savannah also wrote:

I’m so proud of you and all your accomplishments and I’m proud to call you my father. i can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done. I thank God for putting you in my life. you will forever be in my heart. thank you for making me the happiest ‘princess’ ever.

She also received support from people around the country and from people who knew her dad.

A man responded, “Your father was my field training officer. He loved his job. This Yeti cup was a gift that I gave your father after my field training phase. You and your family are in my heart and mind. My condolences on the passing of your father. We are here for you.”

Another friend remembered Chavez, writing, “my prayers go out to you and your family. He was such a sweet man and always greeted me with such respect and kindness during my time with McAllen PD. He was also a great colleague and friend when working alongside my daddy. May God be with you during this time.”

The Two Officers Were Gunned Down as They Responded to a Domestic Disturbance Call

According to the Chief Rodriguez, the two officers responded to a call for a domestic disturbance around 3:30 p.m. on July 11. The suspect has been named as Audon Ignacio Rodriguez, a 23 year old man with a string of past arrests.

“We met one of the complaining parties away from the location of the incident,” Rodriguez said.

“The complaining person reported assaults going on at the house by (suspect Audon Caramillo),” the chief said. He said that the officers’ next approach next step is to proceed to the residence to investigate what was going on. As they did so, they met another person in the front of the yard who substantiated the call that there was a disturbance, “maybe some assaults taking place in the home with the individual.”

The next step, said Rodriguez, was for the officers to “go to the door of the residence.”

“They’re doing their job; that is the way it’s supposed to” be done, said Rodriguez. He said the callers were the wife and mother of Caramillo.

Chavez was a football coach and former science teacher. “The WISD family is mourning the loss of former WEHS science teacher & football coach Ismael Chavez. He was employed by WISD, for approximately 9 yrs. Today Chavez & Officer Edelmiro Garza were tragically killed in the line of duty. Our deepest condolences go out to their families,” wrote Weslaco ISD.

Chavez was an officer for about 2.5 years. A friend wrote Chavez’s daughter on Twitter that her father “was the coolest teacher I had back in high school.”

The chief described an ambush at the front door. “The person, the suspect of the incident met our officers at the door and shot both officers as they stood there,” Rodriguez said. “Both officers suffered fatal wounds, they have both passed away as a result.”

Eventually, other officers who were in the area did a standard “roll by” to check on the officers who were on the call. They saw the officers down.

“It was the first time we in McAllen PD knew that we had officers down,” said the chief. “The officers never had a chance to suspect deadly assault on them much less death.”

The chief vowed that officers would be only “weakened for the moment but the strength and the resolve we have to serve our communities, all of us here, will allow us to do what our officers do every day,” he said.

Governor Greg Abbott wrote on Twitter:

Two of our finest were killed in the line of duty while working to protect residents in their community. I’ve spoken with McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez and offered the full support of the State of Texas. We unite to #BackTheBlue.

Attorney General Ken Paxton released a statement on Twitter.

“Our prayers and full support are with the valiant men and women of the #CityofMcAllen PD this evening. This office will provide any assistance requested in the days ahead. We are grateful for police in McAllen and around this great state,” he wrote.

The police chief said that Garza had worked as a McAllen police officer for nearly nine years.

According to Rodriguez, the second group of officers approached the down police officers, and Caramillo. who had a criminal history, exited the home.

“He is behind a particular vehicle in front of the home,” said Rodriguez. “Officers ordered him to put his gun down; the individual at that point in time raises the gun to commit suicide. That is the whole extent of the incident.”

He said that the deaths were “very difficult,” adding of the fallen officers: “The officers came here to maintain peace. Instead, they were taken down by gunfire. The next few days for us will be very very difficult for ourselves and the department and the city of McAllen.”

“Our strength will get us through,” Rodriguez said. “We gather our strength from our police officers, from our colleagues, from our leaders in our city. I can not tell you how many calls I have taken or missed.”

