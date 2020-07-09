Ivy League Fall Sport Canceled due to Coronavirus

Ivy League Fall sports have been canceled until after January 1, 2021, according to an official statement.

Ivyleague.com posted the statement on July 8 confirming the cancellation due to Coronavirus.

Amidst continuing health and safety concerns due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Ivy League Council of Presidents has set in place plans for intercollegiate athletics activity in the upcoming fall semester. With the safety and well-being of students as their highest priority, Ivy League institutions are implementing campus-wide policies including restrictions on student and staff travel, requirements for social distancing, limits on group gatherings, and regulations for visitors to campus. As athletics is expected to operate consistent with campus policies, it will not be possible for Ivy League teams to participate in intercollegiate athletics competition prior to the end of the fall semester.

Practice and training would be provisionally permitted, the statement said, and the Ivy League will phase in an approach to practicing, gradually building up to group practice sessions.

The statement also outlined that a decision would be made at a later date regarding “the remaining winter and spring sports competition calendar,” and if fall sport competition could be moved to spring.

Ivy League schools across the States include Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Penn, Brown, Dartmouth, Cornell and Columbia.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, and Dana O’Neil, with The Athletic, posted the message on Twitter.

Rothstein commented, “sources: Ivy League programs have been informed that fall sports have been cancelled. The conference will not entertain any sports being played until after January 1st. Winter sports will have an update in mid-July on their respective practice schedules.”

The Cancellation Affects Numerous Sports, With a Decision about Return to Play Pending

CBS Boston reported “the cancellation affects football, soccer, field hockey, cross country, and volleyball. The winter sports — basketball, ice hockey, squash, swimming and diving, indoor track and field, and wrestling — will learn their fate in mid-July.”

Bloomberg reported in an interview with Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris that “no decision has been made about competition in the winter or spring terms, including whether or not we can move fall sports into the spring … there won’t be basketball games or hockey games or other sports in the fall.”

The Ivy League previously canceled its conference tournament in March 2020 due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

“We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments … regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision,” Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris said at the time.

Harvard is Being Sued for Barring International Students from Online Learning

Asked about Harvard and MIT suing ICE over rule not to issue visas to foreign students, McEnany says, “You don’t get a visa for taking online classes from let’s say University of Phoenix, so why would you if you were just taking online classes generally?” https://t.co/Z9WAvOrR8e pic.twitter.com/eURchbF1nJ — ABC News (@ABC) July 8, 2020

Harvard announced in early July they will be moving classes online, with up to 40 percent of undergraduates allowed to live on campus.

The Harvard Crimson reported on July 8 that Harvard and MIT are suing DHS and ICE after moves to bar international students on Visas from attending university online. The action follows an announcement on July 6 of new U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement federal guidelines.

In a press conference regarding the matter, Whitehouse Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, “you don’t get a visa for taking online classes from let’s say University of Phoenix, so why would you if you were just taking online classes generally?”

