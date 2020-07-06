KW Miller: Florida Congressional Candidate Goes on Bizarre Beyoncé Rant

Florida Congressional candidate KW Miller turned heads over the holiday weekend in a bizarre Tweet thread in which he argued that Beyoncé was Italian and her song “Formation” is actually a coded Satanic message to the “globalists.”

Even Patti LaBelle, the 76-year-old “Godmother of Soul” didn’t escape Miller’s wrath: She is actually a “Deep State operative,” according to Miller.

Running for Florida’s 18th Congressional District seat, Miller is apparently running largely on a platform supporting the bizarre conspiracy theory QAnon. Numerous Congressional candidates nationwide this year have been winning primaries despite their implicit support of the conspiracy theory, but Miller has gone beyond any so far.

Here’s what you need to know:

On July 4, Miller Kicked Off a String of Tweets Accusing Beyoncé of Being Italian & Embedding Satanic Messages to ‘Globalists’ in Her Music

Miller spent his July 4 weekend tweeting tirades against a host of his perceived enemies, including George Soros, Rick Wilson and, most notably, Beyoncé Knowles.

“Beyoncé is not even African American,” Miller said. “She is faking this for exposure. Her real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi. She is Italian. This is all part of the Soros Deep State agenda for the Black Lives Matter moment. Beyoncé you are on notice!”

Miller went on to accuse Beyoncé of being in league with the “Deep State” and claimed that her song “Formation” was a “secret coded message to the globalists.” He also alleged that she keeps “Satanist symbols” in her bag.

Miller didn’t stop with Beyoncé, however, also accusing R&B legend Patti Labelle of being in league with the Deep State and privy to a “secret plan to reinstall” Barack Obama as president. As evidence, Miller presented a video from an undated national prime time show in which LaBelle talked about Obama being a friend and then apparently joked about him being president again.

When it came to LaBelle’s line of desserts available at Walmart, Miller alleged that they may contain adrenochrome — a pillar of most variants on the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The Tweets were largely met with disbelief and derision, including incredulous retweets by media personalities like MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

However, numerous QAnon-supporting users had Miller’s back, and columnist Carmine Sabia, who has written for far-right, conspiracy-minded sites like WorldNetDaily and Inforwars, claimed “every word” Miller said was correct.

Heavy emailed Miller seeking comment on his tweeted allegations, but had not heard back as of Monday afternoon.

Miller Is Deep Into the QAnon Conspiracy Theory & Vaguely Warned His Followers To ‘Get Ready,’ Because July 6 Would Be an ‘Important Day’

A large number of Miller’s Tweets explicitly reference QAnon, and he signs off many with the hashtag #WWG1WGA — a popular mantra in the QAnon community, standing for “Where we go one, we go all.”

And on Sunday morning, Miller warned his followers that the following day, July 6, would be “an important day,” adding up the single digits in the date 7/6/2020 to equal 17. That number has great significance within the QAnon community, because Q is the 17th letter in the alphabet. Its followers tend to pick up and divine significance from any time President Donald Trump tweets the number.

Several other Congressional candidates this year have demurred when asked directly by the media if they follow the conspiracy theory. Colorado candidate Lauren Boebert told Heavy last week that, although she was glad the attorney general and inspector general were “investigating Deep State activities … I don’t follow QAnon.”

Miller, however, appears to embrace the far-right fringe, tweeting Sunday, “I don’t follow QAnon. QAnon follows me.”

The candidate has also posted numerous Tweets attacking billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who is Jewish, including an image of him as a “puppet master” of various political and media entities.

The image draws explicitly on anti-Semitic caricatures that go back at least as far as the 1903 anti-Semitic hoax book The Protocols of the Elders of Zion and were popular in Hitler’s Germany and German-occupied countries, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Miller Is Running As a Non-Affiliated Candidate; The State’s Democratic & Republican Primary Is on August 18

Miller has filed as a non-party affiliated candidate in the election, Florida Politics reported.

He is hoping to unseat two-term Rep. Brian Mast, who served 12 years in the U.S. Army, according to his Congressional website.

Also running in the Republican primary is Nicholas Vessio, a retired police sergeant and staunch supporter of President Trump, TC Palm reported.

In the Democratic primary, Navy veteran and former attorney Pam Keith is in the running for her third time, the outlet reported. Oz Vazquez is also running for the Democratic spot on the general election ticket.

Keith tweeted on Sunday that voters cannot allow Miller’s “level of cray cray” get into Congress and implied that his attacks on Beyoncé and LaBelle were racist.

Heavy has reached out to Miller for comment, but had not heard back as of Monday afternoon.

