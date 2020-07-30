Leila Cavett: Florida Woman Missing After Young Son Found Alone in Miramar

Florida and Alabama authorities are looking for Leila Cavett, a missing 21-year-old from Georgia. Her toddler was found wandering alone in Miramar, Florida over the weekend of July 24.

Cavett’s son Kamdyn, 2, was found Sunday barefoot and in a diaper in an apartment complex parking lot, the Miami Herald reported. He was later identified by authorities through social media.

The Hollywood Police Department has taken over the search, following tips that Cavett was possibly seen “near the area of Hollywood Boulevard and US Route 441, a highway that extends from Miami, through the states of Georgia and North Carolina, to Tennessee,” the newspaper continued.

Miramar Police located the missing woman’s car, a mid-to-late ‘90s white Chevy Silverado 3500, in Hollywood, the Herald said.

Along with a red tailgate, her vehicle features a “Baby on Board” sticker on the passenger-side window, according to the department’s Facebook.

Cavett stands at roughly five-foot-four and has a cursive “Kamdyn” tattoo on her right arm, the outlet disclosed. She also has a Jesus fish symbol on her right wrist.

Family members told CBS Miami that they are concerned for her safety and believe Cavett is in danger.

Heavy has reached out to the Hollywood Police Department and is awaiting a response.

Here is everything you need to know about Leila Cavett’s disappearance:

1. Cavett Did Not Have Plans to Visit Florida, Family Members Say

Those close to Cavett confirmed to the Miami Herald that the 21-year-old currently lives in Dawsonville, Georgia — which is about 50 miles north of Atlanta. Her family says she did not have plans to travel to Florida and don’t know why she was there.

Gina Lewis, Cavett’s sister, traveled from Jasper, Alabama to South Florida Tuesday to learn more about the disappearance, the Herald continued.

“We just want you home.” Miramar Police said yesterday they were worried about Cavett’s safety. Her family is trying to stay positive but told us it’s very out of character for Leila Cavett to be without her 2-year-old son, Kamdyn. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/VJaAMHBExd — Brooke Shafer (@BrookeShaferTV) July 28, 2020

“We don’t know of her having any friends or any family out here to be out here in the first place,” Lewis told the newspaper. “We’re not really sure what’s going on.”

Lewis emphasized that it is unlike her sister to be without her toddler, according to the Miami Herald.

2. The Last Person to Have Contact with Cavett was Her Grandmother

Cavett’s grandma, Carol Ferdinand, was the final person to communicate with the 21-year-old on July 26 through a Facebook message, CBS Miami reported.

“I think she been snatched up off the streets. She would have never left her baby, never,” said Ferdinand to the station. “She’s my granddaughter, I know her, should we never have left Kamdyn, that’s not her character.”

Family members told CBS Miami that they have been trying to reach Cavett on her cell, but the phone just rings.

3. Cavett is Single, According to Her Family

Cavett is currently single and does not have a relationship with her son’s father, family members told CBS Miami.

She met Kamdyn’s dad, Daniel Lee West, in Dawsonville two years ago, the Miami Herald said. Cavett was in a relationship with Levi Arnold at the time.

“We were never together; it was just a hookup,” West told the newspaper “Our relationship was about Kamdyn only.”

Arnold, who now lives in Townley, Alabama, filled in as a father figure during the boy’s early days, Lewis disclosed to the Miami Herald. She also confirmed that Cavett is currently single.

West told the Herald that he has stayed in touch with Cavett and his son, even after she moved to Alabama in 2019 and back to Georgia earlier this year.

“I just want Leila and Kamdyn safe,” the 35-year-old told the newspaper. “Leila is a great mom. [She] would do anything for our son.”

4. West is Trying to Get Custody of Kamdyn, Who is Now in Foster Care

West contacted the Miramar Police Department earlier this week in attempt to claim custody of his son, according to the Miami Herald.

Police told the 35-year-old that he may have to provide proof he is the father, including a DNA test, the newspaper added.

“CPS [the Florida Department of Children and Families] is supposed to tell me what to do. I am coming there as soon as they do,” West told the Herald.

5. Cavett Had Been Arrested on Drug Charges in 2019

The Miami Herald reported that the 21-year-old was living at a friends’ place. Cavett had previously been staying in Dawsonville with her aunt Robin Jenkins until the two got into a “disagreement.”

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the newspaper that Cavett was in Dawsonville in February, “when a family member filed a report claiming that Cavett had been using crack cocaine at a residential home.”

She was also arrested in 2019 in Walker County on charges of drugs, according to Alabama court records obtained by the Herald. The newspaper claimed that it was unclear if the case had been settled.

Jasper’s Daily Mountain Eagle reported that Cavett skipped a February court date relating to two traffic tickets, resulting in the suspension of her license in March.

Although Lewis had not known about her sister’s charges, according to the Miami Herald, she believes that Cavett is in in trouble.

“I am definitely thinking she is danger, just from how Kamdyn was found,” Lewis told the Herald.

READ NEXT: Hannah Potts Found: Police Say Missing 23-Year-Old ‘Left on Her Own Free Will’