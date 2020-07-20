CBS New York Reporter Nina Kapur Killed in Moped Accident at 26

Nina Kapur, a reporter with CBS New York, has died in a moped accident at the age of 26. Kapur was a native of Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Kapur’s death was announced on CBS New York’s website on the night of July 19. The CBS affiliate story said that Kapur had been with the station since June 2019 and that she “was known for her contagious smile and love for storytelling.” The story says that Kapur was was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital on July 18.

Her CBS New York colleague Jessica Moore paid tribute to Kapur on Twitter writing, “I’m heartbroken to learn about the passing of my friend and colleague @ninakapur1. Her smile lit up the room. Her tenacity and determination were remarkable. She always strove to be better, work harder and love those around her.”

Reel Fall 2018 Nina Kapur 2018-11-01T20:40:59Z

Kapur was a journalism graduate of Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communication and Whitman School of Management as part of the class of 2016, according to her LinkedIn page. Following graduation, Kapur went to work as a reporter for WDVM TV in Maryland between May 2016 until November 2017. Kapur then worked as a reporter for News12 Connecticut before making the move to CBS New York in June 2019. On her LinkedIn profile, Kapur described herself as an “Experienced reporter with a strong sense of news judgment.”

In an online resume that was last updated when Kapur was working in Connecticut, she described her role by saying, “I pitch, produce, and execute original news stories for broadcast and digital video platforms on a daily basis. Those stories range from breaking news to pop culture and everything in between.” During her time working in Connecticut, Kapur won the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists’ Diversity Coverage award.

Retired Fairfield, Connecticut Police Chief Gary MacNamara paid tribute to Kapur tweeting, “This is devastating. Nina was such a wonderful person and always a pleasure to interact with. This is one of the many times I had the pleasure of working with her.” News12’s Marissa Alter tweeted, “I’m crushed. Nina was such a bright light—so incredibly kind and positive. She will be missed so much by so many people.”

Less than a week before her death, Kapur tweeted that she had returned to New York following a five day trip to Denver, Colorado. Kapur wrote, “I’m feeling refreshed and ready to get back to work!”

In the weeks leading up to her death, Kapur had been broadcasting from home due to the coronavirus pandemic as well as reporting on the streets at the center of the Black Lives Matter protests of June 2020.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School