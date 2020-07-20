New Jersey Murder Suspect Roy Den Hollander’s Book Trashed Judge Esther Salas

Roy Den Hollander, the men’s rights attorney and self-described “anti-feminist,” insulted federal Judge Esther Salas and repeatedly referred to her race in an online book before authorities suspect he showed up at her door and shot her husband and son, killing the latter.

He called the judge “a lazy and incompetent Latina judge appointed by Obama,” called her “hot,” checked out her biography, and wrote that he “wanted to ask the Judge out, but thought she might hold me in contempt.” He also criticized her handling of a case in which he was an attorney challenging the male-only military draft in her court.

You can read the lengthy screed here. It’s among voluminous writings that Den Hollander left online, mostly raging against women, feminists, and his Russian ex-wife.

Hollander is suspected of being the gunman who shot the husband and son of federal Judge Salas in the doorway of the family’s home in North Brunswick, New Jersey, before killing himself. Salas’ 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, was killed and her husband, criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor Mark Anderl, was wounded. The judge was not injured because she was in the home’s basement at the time.

The FBI’s Newark office confirmed Den Hollander, who filed a number of contentious, headline-grabbing lawsuits over the years against everything from Women’s Studies programs to Ladies Nights, is the “primary subject” in the attack on Salas’ home. The FBI tweeted, “Den Hollander is now deceased. Individuals who believe they have relevant information should contact us at 973-792-3000, Press Option 2.” Den Hollander was involved in a case heard by Salas, but investigators have not yet determined his exact motive for the attack on her family.

Here’s what you need to know:

Den Hollander Referred to Salas in His Book Several Times, Saying She Aspired to the U.S. Supreme Court & He Considered Asking Her Out

The book criticizes Latina judges and Salas herself in multiple passages, saying, in one place, “Salas clearly wanted to further her career by moving up the judicial ladder to the Court of Appeals or maybe even the Supreme Court. After all, there was now a Latina seat in the form of Sotomayor on the Court…lady unluck stuck us with an Obama appointee.”

The suspect “was an attorney who had a case before Judge Salas in 2015,” ABC News reported. The Daily Beast reported that the case was a “challenge to the military’s male-only draft.”

“The case began over the July 4th weekend of 2015, and was assigned to this hot Latina Judge in the U.S. District Court for New Jersey whom Obama had appointed. At first, I wanted to ask the Judge out, but thought she might hold me in contempt,” Den Hollander wrote in the book.

However, Salas didn’t side against Den Hollander’s cause, although the case is still pending. Den Hollander expressed upset with her handling of the case anyway. In March 2019, USA Today reported, Judge Salas “allowed a legal challenge to the male-only military draft, increasing the pressure on Congress to decide whether any future conscription should apply equally to men and women – and whether the requirement to register should exist at all.”

The plaintiff was a New Jersey woman, Elizabeth Kyle-Lebell, who tried to register for Selective Service twice. According to USA Today, Salas “dismissed Kyle-Labell’s argument the male-only draft requirement deprived her of due process, but allowed another one – that a male-only draft deprives women of ‘equal protection of the law’ – to proceed.”

In his book, Den Hollander discussed the draft case and Salas by name. “Unfortunately, Judge Esther Salas granted DOJ a do-over of its prior motions to dismiss the case for lack of ripeness under Rule 12(b)(1) and failure to state a claim under Rule 12(b)(6). Judge Salas had never made a decision on those motions. She had ‘terminated’ them allegedly because of the political shenanigans in Congress. Was she trying to keep this case in her court until a weatherman showed her which way the legal winds were blowing…” he wrote.

In another passage about Salas, he wrote that he had looked up her biography.

Female judges didn’t bother me as long as they were middle age or older black ladies. They seemed to have an understanding of how life worked and were not about to be conned by any foot dragging lawyer. Latinas, however, were usually a problem—driven by an inferiority complex. After Salas agreed to allow the DOJ its fourth motion to dismiss, I checked her bio. It was the usual effort to blame a man and turn someone into super girl—daddy abandoned us, we were indigent, which means they lived off of the taxpayer, but we overcame all odds. Right, affirmative action got her into and through college and law school. Salas worked as an associate in an ambulance chasing firm doing basic criminal work. Left that firm to work as a public defender in the New Jersey District Court representing lumpen proletariat ne’er-do-wells. Joined politically correct organizations trying to convince America that whites, especially white males, were barbarians, and all those of a darker skin complexion were victims. She did, however, have one accomplishment—high school cheerleader.

He criticized her handling of the draft case, writing,

Four months after the submission of our papers on DOJ’s fourth motion to dismiss, Salas schedules oral argument to take place in two more months. Three and a half years after this case started, she throws in another delaying tactic—she’ll likely take another six months after oral argument to make a decision. Then the case will be four years old and the plaintiff, who had just graduated from high school when the case started, will have graduated college. Salas was apparently scared of making a decision one way or the other…Eleven days after publication of the Texas decision, Judge Salas issued her decision denying the DOJ motion to dismiss our Equal Protection claim. Thank heavens for older white-male judges willing to act as blocking backs. Judge Salas did grant the DOJ motion to dismiss our Substantive Due Process claim, but that was a Hail Mary anyway and we simply dropped it.

Den Hollander Also Trashes His Mother, Ex Wife & What He Calls ‘FemiNazis’ in the Book

It wasn’t only Judge Salas who was the object of Den Hollander’s ire in his online writings. In some of his online writings, he expressed hatred for his mother. He called judges appointed by Obama “Obamite bigots.”

The dedication page to his self-published book says that his mother should burn in hell.

In 2016, Den Hollander sued various national news reporters in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, including Chuck Todd of NBC’s Meet the Press, New York Times’ commentator David Brooks, and Major Garrett of CBS. He accused them of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act by allegedly committing “wire fraud,” alleging they created and caused “to be broadcast and disseminated false and misleading news reports concerning the Donald J. Trump candidacy for President of the United States.” You can see the full complaint here. In March 2020, he made a $20 donation to WINRED, a Republican Party fundraising platform, according to the Federal Election Commission’s records. In his book, Den Hollander wrote, “Donald Trump was telling the truth about illegal aliens in his bid for the Presidency” and “From day one of the campaign the PC—Pravda Correct—news media hammered Trump. The reporters lied, prevaricated, dissembled, took quotes out of content, spun them around to say what the reporters wanted and then reported such as facts to depict Trump as “inappropriate”—to put it mildly.”

The website is full of grievance. “The terms Feminists, Fanatical Feminists, Rabid Feminists, or Feminazis, are used interchangeably. Some people use the terms Ideological Feminists, Radical Feminists, or Militant Feminists,” Hollander wrote. “It doesn’t matter what you call them; they intend to create and perpetuate a legal, social, and economic substratum occupied by men toiling in a Fritz Lang ‘Metropolis’ underworld.”

Authorities believe the suspect in the Judge Salas family shootings died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His body was found in a car in Sullivan County, New York, CNN reported.

It was 5 p.m. on a Sunday, News 4 New York reported.

NBC New York reported that the judge’s husband answered the door and was shot “multiple times.” The son came to see what was going on and was also shot, that report said. However, there are conflicting reports about who opened the door first, father or son. ABC News reported that “the judge’s son opened the door to the family’s North Brunswick home and was immediately shot,” quoting North Brunswick Mayor Francis “Mac” Womack as saying that Daniel Anderl was “shot through the heart.”

CNN reported that Daniel opened the door with his father “right behind” and they were met with a “hail of gunfire.”

Judge Salas’s wounded husband is also a lawyer. Mark Anderl, 63, is a criminal defense attorney with the New Jersey law firm of Anderl & Oakley, P.C.

Hollander traced his men’s rights activism to a “bitter divorce” in 2001 from a woman he married in Russia, The New York Times reported.

An article he posted to his website contains extended angry disparagement against his ex wife. “While managing a private detective agency in Russia, I met and married this 6’ 1”, vatdyed blonde with grey-blue wolf eyes. Brought her to NYC.” He claimed she became a stripper, and he found out unsavory aspects of her past and believed she “had married me for a green card” so he kicked her out of their apartment.

His book reads like a romance novel in the beginning, chronicling how he fell for the woman in Russia before deciding he’d been deceived:

According to his resume, Den Hollander had an “M.B.A. Columbia University Business School with Honors, J.D. George Washington University Law School with High Honors.”

Den Hollander once targeted the Violence Against Women Act in a lawsuit.

According to a New York Times article, Hollander once “sued the federal government over a law that protects women from violence.” He also called Columbia University’s women’s studies program “a bastion of bigotry against men” and said it “demonizes men and exalts women in order to justify discrimination against men based on collective guilt.”

He alleged in court that parts of the federal Violence Against Women Act were unconstitutional.

