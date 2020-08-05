FBG Duck Dead: Chicago Rapper Shot to Death Along Gold Coast

The rapper FBG Duck was shot dead while shopping in Chicago’s famed Gold Coast neighborhood when four shooters exited two cars and opened fire on the rapper and others, according to ABC 7.

The television station cited FBG Duck’s friends for the confirmation. Authorities have not yet confirmed the victim’s name, although they did release demographic information, including age, that matched FBG Duck.

Three people were shot in all, and graphic video emerged from the scene. You can watch it later in this article, but be aware that it’s disturbing. Another local journalist also reported that an up-and-coming rapper was “shot in the street.”

FBG Duck’s Twitter page calls him “Chicago’s Hottest Independent Underground Rap Artist.”

Fox 32 journalist Tia Ewing wrote on Twitter, “3 people shot. One person is said to be dead according to sources. People here at the scene say an up and coming rapper was shot in the street.” She didn’t name the rapper, who was born December 6, 1993 in Illinois. Police initially declined to answer a reporter’s question about whether one of the victims shot was a “celebrity” or a rapper. They said they were aware there was a crowd forming as word spread that FBG Duck was the victim. They said, though, that the victim was a 26 year old Black male, which fits FBG Duck’s description.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say Four Shooting Fired ‘Multiple, Multiple’ Times

Police gave some details in their initial news conference. They confirmed that a 26-year-old Black male was pronounced dead at the hospital. They didn’t name the victim. At 4:37 p.m., in the 100 block of East Oak Street, three people were shopping when two vehicles pulled up, Chicago police said.

A police commander said in the news conference that four people exited the vehicles, two from each car, and “began firing at the individuals who were on the sidewalk outside one of the stores.” There were “multiple, multiple shots” and four shooters, according to police.

Police said the gunmen also shot a female in one of the vehicles parked outside one of the stores. The female is in serious condition. A 26 year old male is also in serious condition. “We have multiple active crime scenes behind me,” police said, adding that detectives were collecting video and are seeking witnesses. One was black Taurus and the other was a silver Chrysler. Both fled west bound on Oak Street from the scene. “This was something that was specifically targeted for these individuals,” said police, adding that the area is “well-policed.”

2. White Men Disrupted the Police News Conference With Applause & Heckling

Ewing also reported that white men who were watching the press conference clapped and one man said he hoped the person who was shot was Black.

“This man repeatedly said he hope whoever was shot is Black. Do you know him?” she wrote.

She added, “Another person claps as it’s stated that a 26yo man was killed.”

3. A Former Mayoral Says It Hurts Chicago’s Young People to Watch Their ‘Favorite Rappers Die From Senseless Gun Violence

“Popular rapper FBG Duck has just been pronounced dead after being shot in the Gold Coast an hour ago. Prayers up for his family, bring justice to them after this senseless act. 🙏🏾” Green wrote on Twitter. He defines himself as, “Dad, entrepreneur, civil rights organizer. Fmr Chicago mayoral candidate. Shut down a Trump rally ✊🏽. Fmr surrogate @BernieSanders. ExecAssist@jaymalgreen.com.”

He added, “Trust me, I wouldn’t report any information that isn’t accurate especially about someone’s death. I got the report directly from the source.” Green then tweeted, “It hurts to watch Chicago’s young people watch not only their friends but their favorite rappers die from senseless gun violence. We really have to get our city together if we want to have a better future. Rest In Peace FBG Duck. 🙏🏾”

The shooting along the Gold Coast erupted in the late afternoon of August 4, 2020. At first early reports just said that three people were wounded.

Other reports also say that FBG Duck was shot.

4. Graphic Videos Emerged From a Citizen Bystander

The video shows people lying on the street. “I’m in the Gold Coast, I was just riding my bike. They shot FBG Duck. I don’t know who shot him,” says the man in the video.

Be aware that there are graphic scenes and language in the video.

5. People Expressed Concern & Grief on Twitter

News spread quickly on Twitter, and people expressed grief and concern. Here’s a sample of the reaction:

“Say it ain’t so.

“Damn they said fbg duck was pronounced dead.”