Marquise ‘Keese’ Love Accused of Kicking Portland Man in Head at Protest

Marquise “Keese” Love is accused of being the suspect who kicked a man in the head during a Black Lives Matter protest in Portland, Oregon, a scene that was captured in a graphic, viral video.

Portland police released his name and photo on August 18, writing, “Yesterday, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) began investigation of an assault that occurred in the downtown area where an adult male associated to a white pick-up truck was violently assaulted. Investigators positively identified the suspect as 25 year-old Marquise Love. Investigators made attempts to contact Love but could not locate him.”

The video showing the victim being kicked in the head has been widely shared. Be forewarned that it’s very disturbing. You can watch the video later in this story. The August 16 assault shows a man police now say was Marquise Love walk up to the victim, who is lying on the ground, and kick him violently in the head. The victim then appears to be unconscious as other people gather to help him. It was just one of a series of assaults that occurred on the streets of Portland the same evening.

At least two other people were physically assaulted in a series of videos that have gone viral on social media. The confusing set of circumstances involved the victim crashing his truck after a woman in the vehicle was attacked. You can watch the other videos later in this article, but be aware that they also are extremely disturbing and contain scenes and language that is graphic and disturbing.

“The Portland Police Bureau is taking this assault and other incidents of violence extremely seriously,” said Chief Chuck Lovell. “Our Detectives continue to investigate this assault as well as other acts of violence directed toward protestors, but we need more than just videos from social media. In order to hold individuals responsible for criminal acts, we need the public to provide information and refrain from tampering with evidence.”

1. A Graphic Video Captured the Moment the Man Was Kicked But Police Say Social Media Posts Saying He Died Are False

Police say some information being distributed on social media about the incident is false, including a report that the victim has died. He’s still alive.

“Investigators have left messages for Love to turn himself in but will continue to look for him as there is probable cause for his arrest,” they wrote in a news release.

“PPB Investigators have been made aware of attempts by members of the public to contact Love after possible personal information was posted online. Investigators urge the public to not do this as it can be dangerous,” police wrote.

“Also, the information circulating on social media is not always accurate. Other reports around social media claim that the victim in this case is not recovering or has succumbed to the injuries. These reports are false. The victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering.”

2. Police Say the Incident Started With Protesters Chasing the Victim’s Truck

According to Fox News, the violence occurred “just blocks from the federal courthouse after the driver of a pickup truck crashed, was reportedly pulled from the vehicle and then brutally beaten by a mob after a confrontation with protesters.” Fox reported that the man who was kicked in the head was the driver of the pickup seen in some of the videos. It’s not clear why he was in the area.

Portland police wrote in a news release that they “received reports of a group committing assaults in the area of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Taylor Streets. Police response was complicated by a hostile group, requiring additional officers to safely investigate.”

At 10:27 p.m., Central Precinct officers “responded to a report of an injury accident at Southwest Broadway and Southwest Taylor Street,” the police news release says. “The report said protesters were chasing the truck before it crashed, and they assaulted the driver after the crash. Officers encounters a hostile crowd and a squad from the Rapid Response Team (RRT) responded to help secure the scene while the investigation was underway. The driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made. By about 1:00 a.m., the majority of the crowd had left the area.”

3. Love’s Facebook Page Says He Has Worked as a DJ, Airport Ramp Agent & Armed Security Guard

Love’s Facebook page says he is a “Dj for Portland Oregon clubs. Living life to the fullest. Keep lurking😂👀🤷🏽‍♂️.” The page also defines him as an “armed security guard” and “ramp agent at Portland International Airport” who lives in Portland, Oregon, and is from Miami, Florida.

On July 27, he shared a photo showing him holding a young boy and wrote, “It’s for me and my sons culture ✊🏽 #BLM #RISEUP #WESTANDASONE (ps my son wasn’t at the protest I met him down the road).” Other photos also show him with his son or holding a skateboard or riding motorcycles. He goes by the name of “Keese Love.”

Heavy sought comment from Love through his Facebook page, but he didn’t response.

4. Other Graphic Videos Show a Series of Attacks, Including of a Transgender Female

More assaults were also recorded on video. “Investigators are still trying to locate a transgender female who had some of her things stolen in the area of Southwest Taylor and 4th Ave, the location where this incident began. That person has not been contacted and their identity is unknown. Investigators would like to speak to this person,” police wrote. “Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Brent Christensen at 503-823-2087 or at Brent.Christensen@portlandoregon.gov.”

Some people tried to help the victim. Be forewarned that there is disturbing language and scenes in all of the videos.

This video shows an earlier attack on a woman who was in a truck. The truck then crashed into a tree.

This person was also attacked that night in yet another disturbing video:

In the news release, police wrote that, at about 7 p.m., “protesters gathered in Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square parks began entering Southwest 3rd Avenue at Southwest Main Street, blocking vehicular traffic. There was a peaceful rally and speeches. A march began around the building to the 2nd Avenue side, which is the main entrance to Central Precinct. The crowd mingled in the streets for several hours, blocking traffic on Southwest Main Street and Southwest 2nd Avenue. Participants vandalized and threw objects at the building. Other than making the area safe for employees getting in and out of the building, officers did not interact with the crowd.”

5. Local Security Agency Says Marquis Love Doesn’t Work for Them

Some people think BLM is being unfairly blamed, and a local security agency says information being circulated about it on social media is false.

A man was identified on social media as supposedly being the suspect who kicked the man in the head; Heavy is not naming him because no one by that man’s name is in custody in the local jail and the information could not be verified. Heavy has reached out to police about whether the man being named is under arrest or they believe he is the suspect. Heavy has also reached out to the man in question via his Facebook page, which is filling with angry comments.

Because the man is wearing a vest stamped security in the video, social media writers have also accused him of working for a local security agency. However, that agency, Star Protection Agency, told Heavy in an email on August 17: “Star Protection Agency is committed to the safety and security of our communities and decries violence in all forms. In order to continue to serve these communities, we feel it is necessary to protect the reputation of both our organization as well as the many employees that choose to work with us. This morning several outlets have incorrectly identified the suspect of a violent assault in Portland as an employee of Star Protection Agency. The individual named in these stories is not employed by Star Protection in any capacity and is not licensed or recognized to provide security services in the state of Oregon.”

Heavy wrote back and asked if he had ever worked there or never worked there and didn’t receive another response.

