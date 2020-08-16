Robert Trump’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Robert Trump was the youngest brother of President Donald Trump. He was the youngest of five children, and known as the most quiet member of the family.

Trump had been ill and was in a New York hospital when he died Saturday, August 15, 2020. The details surrounding his death and illness were not immediately released. Donald Trump visited his brother in the hospital shortly before his passing.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” Donald Trump said in the statement. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

1. Robert Trump Stayed Out of the Family Spotlight & Was Known as the Quietest Member of the Trump Family

Robert Trump had a quiet personality which caused him to veer away from the public spotlight, The New York Times reported.

“You could consider him the quietest of Trumps,” said Michael D’Antonio, a Trump biographer. “He was glad to stay out of the spotlight.”

He was an easygoing person, dignified and a good listener, Jack O’Donnell, a former Trump Organization executive who worked closely with the Trump family, told the Times.

“He was dignified, he was quiet, he listened, he was good to work with,” Mr. O’Donnell said. “He had zero sense of entitlement. Robert was very comfortable being Donald Trump’s brother and not being like him.”

2. Robert Trump Briefly Emerged From Private Life to Support Donald Trump in the Presidential Campaign in 2016

While Robert Trump led a quiet and private life, he emerged into the spotlight briefly to support the Presidential campaign of his older brother, President Donald Trump.

“I support Donald one thousand percent,” Robert Trump told Page Six. “I think he’s doing a great job. I think he’s got a great message.”

President Trump described his brother as his best friend in a statement issued shortly after his passing.

Ivanka Trump, Robert Trump’s niece, wrote a tribute to her uncle on Twitter in the hours after his death.

Franklin Graham also expressed his condolences on Twitter Saturday.

3. Robert Trump Was the Youngest of 5 Children, Born to Fred Trump & Mary Ann McLeod Trump in 1948

Robert Trump was the youngest of five children in the Trump family. He was shielded from pressure to take over the Trump family real estate business, The New York Times reported. He was born in 1948 to Fred Trump and Mary Ann McLeod Trump.

Robert Trump’s father, Frederick Christ Trump was born in New York in 1905 to German immigrants, Elizabeth Christ and Frederick Trump. Fred Trump’s father, Robert Trump’s grandfather, had already invested in real estate. The younger Fred Trump soon followed in his dad’s footsteps and founded a company that was under his mother’s name. At the time, Fred Trump was underage, BBC reported.

The Trump family fortune was built on affordable housing provided to middle-income families on the East Coast during and following World War II. Many of the projects were government subsidized. Fred Trump died in 1999.

Mary Anne MacLeod, Robert Trump’s mom, was only 18 years old when she arrived in New York. She left her home in her Scottish island, Lewis, to search for work in the domestic sphere in the United States. She and Fred Trump were married six years later and moved into a wealthy area in Queens. She became a U.S. citizen in 1942, and later became a philanthropist, the BBC reported.

4. Robert Trump Was Married Twice, First to Blaine Trump & Then to His Former Secretary Ann Marie Pallan

Robert Trump was married for nearly 25 years to Blaine Trump, his first wife. Robert Trump and Blaine Trump, a socialite, divorced in 2007, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal.

Blaine Trump grew up in the South, living in South Carolina, Florida and Alabama, according to People Pill. Her father, Joseph Beard, was an executive at IBM. Her family moved to Yokohama for dad’s job when she was 10 years old.

Following a high-profile divorce, Robert Trump married his former secretary, Ann Marie Pallan. True to form, Robert Trump married Pallan in a quiet ceremony that attracted little attention from the national spotlight, according to Page Six.

Robert Trump and Ann Marie Pallan remained married at the time of his death. She owned Monte’s Local Kitchen & Tap Room in Amenia before it closed on June 22, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal.

5. Robert Trump Had No Children But Gave His Step-Son the Trump Name

Robert Trump did not have children of his own, but he helped to raise his step-son, Christopher Hollister Trump-Retchin, according to The New York Times. Trump-Retchin was the son of Robert Trump’s first wife, Blaine Trump, and gave his step-son his surname.

Christopher Trump-Retchin was the son of Blaine Trump and Peter Retchin, Blaine Trump’s first husband. Christopher Trump-Retchin married Raina Dieterle in 2007, according to a marriage announcement published in The New York Times.

A LinkedIn profile for Christopher Trump-Retchin says he works in real estate in West Hollywood, California.

“Christopher’s background in real estate, private equity, general contracting and construction management gives him a definite edge over the competition,” his LinkedIn profile says. “He has been involved in sales and marketing in London, throughout Europe, Manhattan, worked for NBC in Torino during the Winter Olympics and worked at the White House under the Clinton Administration. In addition, an Irish real estate private equity firm in New York, Quinlan Private, had his help to raise their First European Fund.”

“Community and civic activities have been prominent in Christopher’s life and include work in God’s Love We Deliver, a charity that delivers meals and medication to homebound people with terminal illnesses; and MVK (Most Valuable Kids), which helps inner city children,” the LinkedIn profile says. “Hobbies and interests include skiing, golf, travelling, sailing, and hiking.”

