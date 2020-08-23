Rose Garden Before & After Melania Trump’s Changes [Photos]

First Lady Melania Trump unveiled her changes to the White House Rose Garden this weekend, leading to backlash and questions of whether she ruined the iconic spot, last renovated under the direction of Jackie Kennedy in 1961.

One prime source of discontent was the removal of the colorful Magnolia trees, commonly referred to crabapple trees. However, although some on social media said they were cut down, they were removed to be replanted elsewhere on the White House grounds.

Read on to see photos of the White House Rose Garden over the decades featuring every president from George H.W. Bush to Barack Obama.

Here’s what you need to know:

Photos of the White House Rose Garden Before Melania Trump’s Changes

Before and after photographs of newly renovated White House Rose Garden:

courtesy #Getty and @marycjordan pic.twitter.com/w6bzoNHMjC — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 22, 2020

The White House Rose Garden has long been a favorite spot for press events, tours with leaders of other countries and photo opportunities. Here are some photos of the rose garden featuring past presidents.

Former President George H. W. Bush addresses reporters in a press conference in the rose garden in 1992.

Former President Bill Clinton gives a tour of the White House Rose Garden to Japanese Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa in 1993, walking passed the rose garden’s iconic crab apple trees.

Clinton points out flowers and trees in the rose garden during a tour with Hashimoto in 1993.

Former President George W. Bush is pictured in the White House Rose Garden in 2002 with a blooming magnolia tree.

Bush leaves the rose garden following a 2006 ceremony.

Tom Geer, a U.S. Park Service employee, sweeps magnolia leaves in the rose garden in preparation for a ceremony in 2006.

The White House Rose Garden as it appeared in 2007 during the Presidency of George W. Bush.

Former President Barack Obama walks through the rose garden in 2014.

The White House Rose Garden in 2014 under the presidency of Obama.

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus during a press conference March 13, 2020, announcing a national emergency declaration due to COVID-19.

What Did Melania Do to The Rose Garden? Here Are the Changes She Made

Excited to honor history & celebrate the future in our beautiful @WhiteHouse Rose Garden this evening. Thank you to all who helped renew this iconic & truly gorgeous space. pic.twitter.com/ggiqLkdGbw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 22, 2020

The Internet was not happy about Melania Trump’s changes to the White House Rose Garden. Throughout the weekend, “Melania ruins everything” became a trending hashtag. But what did she actually do to the rose garden?

As part of the changes to the rose garden, Melania Trump added limestone walkways which make the White House Rose Garden more handicap-accessible.

Tall white roses signify the visit of Pope John Paul II’s to the White House in 1979.

The rose garden renovations also included technological upgrades.

The rose garden renovations included replanting some of the roses.

Melania Trump unveiled the newly designed rose garden August 22, 2020.

The Magnolia trees will be replanted elsewhere on the White House grounds.

The month-long renovation project was funded by private donors.

Some of the colorful roses filling the White House Rose Garden were replaced with pastel and white flowers.