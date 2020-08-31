Stand With Sophie: GoFundMe Campaign for 9-Year-Old Texas Girl Goes Viral

A video and GoFundMe campaign for a 9-year-old Texas girl, Sophie, has gone viral across the U.S, both of which are centered on a family court case involving Sophie’s parents. Thousands of people online are getting involved in the case and reaching out to officials due to the campaign, especially a troubling video showing Sophie pleading with adults, alleging that she has suffered abuse at her mother’s home, and refusing to leave the vehicle during a custody exchange.

The GoFundMe campaign, which hasn’t yet been verified by the platform but appears to have been started by Sophie’s stepmother, was posted on August 21 and has already raised over $50,000, doubling its target of $25,000. The story has created a movement, Stand With Sophie, that’s flooding the social media platform TikTok, where a video of Sophie pleading that she doesn’t want to leave her father has gained nearly a million views.

The Frisco police department, where the mother resides, confirmed on their social media that they have an active case but could not provide any further information. Heavy reached out to the police department and received a similar response.

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department Posted a Statement Saying That Sophie Is in a ‘Safe Home’

In a statement posted to their Facebook page, the Lacy Lakeview Police Department (LLPD) provided more information about the situation. Chief John Truehitt wrote that the “female juvenile shown in numerous YouTube videos taken by her father and placed on a gofundme page is presently in a safe home.” He added that there is a lot of misinformation online and confirmed that there is an ongoing custody dispute.

The police chief wrote that the father lives “about 100 miles south of Lacy Lakeview” and the mother is “about 100 miles north.” Truehitt added that “In July 2020, the father reported the sexual abuse of the child to the appropriate law enforcement agency where the offense(s) occurred – These offenses did NOT occur in Lacy Lakeview.”

The police chief’s Facebook statement goes on to outline that their jurisdiction was involved in one incident in the family case. In that incident, the father said that Sophie was injured during a custody exchange that occurred in Lacy Lakeview. The statement concludes by saying that they are investigating the father’s allegation as well as a phone call between Sophie’s father and Corporal Plummer of LLPD that was posted online.

Heavy confirmed that there is an ongoing family custody case in Collin County, Texas, involving Sophie’s parents. It is unclear where the case stands at this point and where Sophie is currently residing. An update to the GoFundMe page posted by the organizer, Sophie’s stepmother, states that “We do not have Sophie or the boys. We do not know who has them.”

Many People on Social Media Are Getting Involved in the Case & Contacting Various Officials

In addition to the Frisco and Lacy Lakeview police departments receiving requests from the public about Sophie’s case, other officials have been contacted about the family case. Many people have taken to social media to say they are contacting Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Ranger Division in the Department of Public Safety, and there is even a White House petition circulating.

Heavy reached out to Gov. Abbott’s office and the Texas Ranger Division and will update this article with any response received.

In the last few days, the hashtag #StandWithSophie has gone viral on social media, with many people sharing the story and asking for help, sometimes tagging police departments or the Texas governor’s social media in their posts.

