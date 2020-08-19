WATCH: Joe Biden’s ‘Lady, Lady, Lady, Lady’ Moment with Jill Biden

At the end of Jill Biden’s speech at the Democratic National Convention, Joe Biden joined her. They embraced and he told the camera: “That’s the kind of first lady, lady, lady, lady Jill will be.” Now the moment’s going viral as people on social media, as many people talk about what a sweet moment they thought it was between Biden and his wife.

Biden turned to the camera after he joined his wife and said: “Just think of your favorite educator who gave you the confidence to believe in yourself, that’s the kind of First lady, lady, lady, lady Jill will be.”

You can watch the moment in the video below.

Joe Biden: “She has a backbone like a ramrod..” “Just think of your favorite educator who gave you the confidence to believe in yourself, that's the kind of first lady, lady, lady, lady Jill will be" pic.twitter.com/ccerj8P4JB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 19, 2020

He also sweetly called her the “love of my life” and the “rock of our family.” Here’s another view of the same video.

In tender moment, Joe Biden embraces Jill Biden following her keynote #DemConvention remarks. "I'm Jill Biden's husband…You can see why she's the love of my life and the rock of our family." https://t.co/g2aifw44ZR pic.twitter.com/yEM18SMx2l — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2020

The moment came at the very end of the Convention on Tuesday night, after people like Collin Powell and Cindy McCain had spoken for Biden, endorsing him.

In his full quote, Biden said:

She’s the strongest person I know, she has a backbone like a ramrod, she loves fiercely, cares deeply, nothing stops her when she sets her mind to getting something right… For all of you there across the country, just think of your favorite educator who gave you the confidence to believe in yourself. That’s the kind of first lady, lady, lady, lady this Jill Biden will be.”

Of course now, everyone on Twitter is trying to figure out what Biden meant.

Matt Viser of The Washington Post said that Biden often ends his talks with three “Thank you’s” in a row. Instead, he ended this one with three “Ladies” in a row.

“Thank you,” Joe Biden often says. "Thank you thank you thank you.” “First Lady,” he says tonight. “Lady lady lady." — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 19, 2020

Some think maybe he was referring to a song. But the only song with “Lady, Lady, Lady” in the title is by Joe Esposito from Flashdance.

Some are thinking that maybe he was making a jab at Melania Trump.

Biden smiling, referring to his wife as a “lady…lady, lady,” (un?)intentionally drawing a contrast to ….? 😉 — Laffy (@GottaLaff) August 19, 2020

But most people on Twitter think that Biden is unlikely to be doing that in his statement.

"The kind of First Lady . . . lady, lady, lady . . . that Jill Biden will be." I really don't think Joe meant that as shade on Melania, but if anyone else had said that. — Parmesan & Pinot – Biden/Harris 2020 (@ParmesanPinot) August 19, 2020

Instead, they believe that more than likely, Biden was simply either emphasizing what a lady he believes his wife is, or he was making a gentle joke about his stutter and how accepting she is of him.

Dr Biden is gonna be a great First Lady lady lady #DemConvention — Tom D'Angora #BlackLivesMatter (@TomDangora) August 19, 2020

Back in December, Sarah Huckabee Sanders made fun of a moment where Biden struggled to speak on the debate stage, not realizing that he’s had a lifelong stutter. In response to what she tweeted, Symone D. Sanders, senior advisor of Biden’s 2020 Presidential campaign tweeted, “Is this truly the example you want to set for your children Sarah? It’s sad you missed VP Biden talking about how he connects with people on the trail whether they struggle with a stutter or losing a loved one.”

On Twitter after the convention, many people said that they think that moment was sweet. One person said that the moment simply showed two married people who are truly in love.

Welcome to actual married people who actually love eachother. — Blue in Texas **864511320** (@tx_bluebonnet1) August 19, 2020

And another person said that they really loved the moment when they saw it.

🇺🇸#DemConvention That's the kind of lady, lady, lady, @DrBiden is. @JoeBiden coming in at the end of her speech. Love this so much. pic.twitter.com/TAGL3kKc4Z — Cherish❤️For🛐Regis 7 (@RadFinch) August 19, 2020

