49ers Roster Tracker: Rookie Receiver Cut, Trade Reportedly Coming Before Deadline

Saturday is roster day, and the San Francisco 49ers have a lot of decisions to make.

With the deadline of 1 p.m. PST, the 49ers and the rest of the NFL’s franchises are trimming down their rosters to 53 total players, as teams prepare for the season’s opening kick off this upcoming weekend.

With a plethora of free agent signings due to injury, San Francisco has had competition all over the roster during training camp, which is required for any team that is looking to bounce back from a Super Bowl loss and earn a second chance at the Lombardi Trophy.

Follow this space for all the updates on how the 49ers’ roster is shaping up ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

49ers Looking to Trade?

Here’s where things get spicy.

Hearing the #49ers might have a trade to announce before 4 PM roster deadline. — Vincent Frank (@VincentFrankNFL) September 5, 2020

Forbes writer Vincent Frank tweeted out that San Francico may be another big final roster day move, which would make sense after the team restructured defensive end Dee Ford’s contract on Saturday, clearing up nearly $10 million in cap space.

There’s no real hint to what the 49ers may be doing, but 4th and Gold podcast member Javier Vega does throw out the possibility that it’s corner Ahkello Witherspoon on his way out.

Ahkello 😞 — Javier Vega (@JavierVeg_) September 5, 2020

Jauan Jennings

There is a lot to like about Jauan Jennings. Huge frame, athletic and sure hands. The 49ers’ seventh-round pick was a dark horse to make the roster, but it appears as if the team has elected to go a different route.

The former Tennessee Volunteer posted on Instagram after being informed he didn’t make the final 53-man roster, narrowing down the pool of receivers as the 49ers attempt to navigate a crowded area of the roster.

Jennings still has a ton of upside though, and as he develops his game, it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see him eventually get his NFL shot. As The Athletic’s David Lombardi points out, the 49ers are likely going to want to keep him around on the practice squad.

49ers rookie WR Jauan Jennings didn’t make the 53-man roster, per this post of his. No indication of the team’s further plans, but it would shock me if the 49ers didn’t want Jennings on their practice squad if he clears waivers pic.twitter.com/BElpivXdiH — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 5, 2020

Ronald Blair on PUP

The 49ers were hoping that they could get valuable backup Ronald Blair healthy in time for the 2020 season, but that doesn’t appear to be happening.

#49ers Ronald Blair will start the season on the PUP list. According to his agent @ChafieFields Blair is doing very well coming back from the ACL injury he sustained Nov, 11, 2019 but needs another 6 weeks to be 100%. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) September 5, 2020

As NBC Sports’ Jennifer Lee Chan points out, Blair battled recovery from an ACL mishap he suffered last November.

Being place on the PUP list means that Blair can’t practice or play for the first six weeks of the season, but when he is healthy, expect the 49ers to release someone else and immediately get Blair back into the main roster.

Josh Hokit

The first interesting name to be released by San Francisco is rookie fullback Josh Hokit, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft.

Per source, the 49ers have waived rookie fullback Josh Hokit, but he intends to sign with the team’s practice squad. After Hokit's impressive camp, the 49ers want to keep the Fresno State product in their building — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 5, 2020

The former Fresno State Bulldog has an interesting track record from college, being a successful football player as well as a collegiate wrestler.

Hokit totaled nine rushing touchdowns in Fresno in 2019, and put up seven more in 2017, proving that his nose for the goal line is sharp as the Bulldogs looked to use the player as a short-yardage monster.

As pointed out, Hokit will join the practice squad which was likely always going to be the expectation for the rookie rusher, who doesn’t offer quite enough across the board to beat out any of the veteran options in the backfield.

However, should players get hurt at either tight end or running back, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the fullback come into the team with blocking as his No. 1 priority.

Other Known Moves

It’s not coming as a surprise that offensive lineman Ross Reynolds was released by the 49ers on Saturday, but it is still unfortunate for the 24-year-old.

#49ers have waived/injured OL Ross Reynolds per source. Reynolds was carted off of the field during practice August 23 with what was later confirmed as a bone bruise. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) September 5, 2020

Per Chan, Reynolds suffered a relatively serious contusion which forced him to miss time during training camp.

However, Chan also tweeted out that the 49ers are still high on Reynolds, and so it wouldn’t be surprising if the team elects to bring the lineman to the practice squad.

According to Ross Reynolds' agent Kenneth Zuncic, the #49ers have been very pleased with the offensive lineman, and he was in the running to make the 53-man roster prior to his injury. https://t.co/a4wCs3f1B7 — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) September 5, 2020

Two of the first players to be released from the 49ers were corner Jamar Taylor, who was released on Friday, and offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley who was released Saturday morning.

The #49ers have waived OL Dakoda Shepley, but he will remain in the Bay Area with the intention of signing to the practice squad tomorrow. His agent tells me even if he’s offered another practice squad spot, he’s going to accept the SF offer to remain with the organization. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 5, 2020

Shepley is an interesting name due to the fact that he’s spent time in the Canadian Football League as well as the NFL, being selected by the Saskatchewan Roughriders with the fifth overall pick of the 2018 CFL draft.

The 49ers obviously want to keep him around, but there’s just simply better options in front as of right now for depth, so he’ll ride the practice squad unless the team needs him due to injury or otherwise.

The team has also reportedly released defensive back Evan Foster, who joined the team as a free agent after playing at Syracuse. Foster was never in the running for a roster spot, but may get put on the practice squad depending on which other defensive backs the team releases.

