Cardiologist Andrea Natale Admits BLM ‘Attack’ Never Happened

Dr. Andrea Natale apologized for a viral tweet he sent in which he said his daughter filmed herself and her boyfriend being “attacked by a group of BLM.” After police records showed he was wrong, Natale according to Buzzfeed News.

Natale took the tweet down, then apologized and deleted his Twitter account two days after the incident. Natale said, “I sincerely apologize for a tweet I posted this weekend. I was worried about my daughter, and I jumped to a conclusion based on the information I had at the time,” according to BuzzFeed.

Natale Is a World-Renowned Cardiologist

According to his webpage, Natale is a clinical cardiac electrophysiologist and the “executive medical director at Texas’ Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center.”

Natale is a specialist in cardiac atrial fibrillation, a condition that causes an irregular and rapid heart rate that can lead to blood clots, heart failure as well as other conditions, according to the Mayo Clinic. He was on the Food and Drug Administration’s task force on atrial fibrillation, lectures around the world and is the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Atrial Fibrillation, the site said.

The site reported that Natale is a “pioneer” of assisting atrial fibrillation and performed the first five procedures in the world to correct it. The site also says, “his goal is to benefit patient care through technologies such as robotic devices and specialized ablation catheters.”

Natale Said His Daughter Was Attacked & Her Boyfriend Was Beaten by Members of Black Lives Matter

Baltimore local reported that Natale released a tweet which went viral about how Black Live Matters protesters beat up his daughter’s boyfriend and damaged their car leaving her terrified.

Here is his original post, which is no longer available:

My daughter called in tears. She was driving w her boyfriend in Baltimore & their car was attacked by a group of BLM. It was damaged & her BF was beaten. She filmed it & called the police but they cannot do anything bc they are African American. Is this the America we want?

According to BuzzFeed, Natale was quite assured of his daughter’s story, telling someone who questioned his story, “I trust my daughter and do not need to see a stupid video. You are all delusional. I talked to her right after this happened and she was crying and visibly shaken and full of dear. This is enough for me. Again this is not about politics, but just about criminals.”

His original tweet, according to the Baltimore Sun, received almost 50,000 retweets and likes.

Natale Has Since Apologized for Being Wrong

The story fell apart when a Twitter user posted audio of the dispatch call that his daughter made showing that the story Natale told about her “attack” was not true, Buzzfeed reported.

Body camera footage published in the Baltimore Sun shows that his daughter and her boyfriend told a police officer that three squeegee washers surrounded the boyfriend after he said he didn’t want the windshield washed. When he told them he had a knife, one of the squeegee washers responded that he also had a knife. Then, the squeegee washers started throwing rocks.

The boyfriend also said the “squeegee kids” didn’t touch them — “There wasn’t any physical touching on me or them” — but caused damage to their car mirror. The police officer told them he would try to locate the boy who damaged his car but that the city doesn’t want them going after “squeegee boys.” Instead, he told them to reach out to City Hall.

Following the release of the tape as well as the Baltimore Sun story published Tuesday, Natale apologized and through a representative, told Buzzfeed that he was sorry:

I sincerely apologize for a tweet I posted this weekend. I was worried about my daughter, and I jumped to a conclusion based on the information I had at the time. I’ve dedicated my entire professional career to healing people from all backgrounds, and I regret that my words were misinterpreted and created hurt and pain. It was not my intention.

According to BuzzFeed, Natale deleted his tweet and his Twitter account and his daughter eliminated a number of her social media accounts as well.

