Dijon Kizzee Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dijon Kizzee is a 29-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by police on August 31 after he was stopped for a vehicle code violation while riding his bicycle.

Kizzee, who was identified by family members at the scene, was biking around 3:15 p.m. in Southern Los Angeles when he was approached by Los Angeles County Sherrif’s Department deputies, according to the department and CBS Los Angeles. Authorities told the station that he was stopped for a “vehicle code violation.”

Video from a bystander posted on social media shows Kizzee running from police before he was shot.

A “fight ensued” between deputies and Kizzee, in which the Los Angeles resident brandished “a handgun,” the sheriff’s department wrote on Twitter. He also “struck one of the deputies,” the Los Angeles Times reported, citing the department’s claims.

During the contact, a fight ensued between the suspect and deputies. The suspect produced a handgun and a deputy-involved “hit” shooting occurred. The suspect’s handgun was recovered. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 1, 2020

“Our suspect was holding some items of clothing in his hands, punched one of the officers in the face and then dropped the items in his hands,” Lieutenant Brandon Dean said during a press conference.

“The deputies noticed that inside the clothing items that he dropped was a black semiautomatic handgun, at which time a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” he added.

Authorities carried out a “deputy-involved ‘hit’ shooting,” LA County Sherrifs said on Twitter.

This is #DijonKizzee, 29 yrs old and shot and killed by LA Sheriffs after being stopped for a bike violation. Cops handcuffed his lifeless body. While police investigations can drag on for months/years, cops have already claimed he ran away, and dropped clothes and a gun. #BLM pic.twitter.com/pM6mQfWLeQ — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) September 1, 2020

Kizzee was pronounced dead at the scene and his handgun was recovered, LASD continued. No deputies were harmed.

Although an investigation is underway, the department did not disclose how many times or where Kizzee was shot.

A spokesperson for LASD told Heavy that it has no additional information at this time.

Here’s what you need to know about Dijon Kizzee’s death:

1. Bystander Footage Shows Kizzee Running Away From the Cops Before He Was Shot

Shooting by police on 109th/Normandie in Los Angeles. Killed with 27 shots. And then they handcuffed him dead. pic.twitter.com/YG20VaqKTI — lovinglynn (@lovelylynn44) September 1, 2020

Cell phone footage posted on Twitter shows the man running from law enforcement before he was fatally shot.

The clip then cuts to a crowd of bystanders screaming and shouting at two deputies pointing their guns at Kizzee’s now-limp body on the ground. The man filming says repeatedly, “They smoked him.” He yells repeatedly to LASD authorities that “he’s dead,” referring to Kizzee, while police attempt to handcuff his lifeless body.

You can watch the video above. Be warned that it contains disturbing images and offensive language.

2. Deputies Say Kizzee Fled From His Bicycle When They Approached Him

SOUTH LA UPDATE: LASD says fatal shooting occurred after man punched an officer and a handgun was spotted in clothing items he dropped to the ground https://t.co/heTlZ74IoQ — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 1, 2020

Dean told the Los Angeles Times that two LASD deputies were driving when they spotted a man riding his bicycle in violation of vehicle codes. The department did not disclose Kizzee’s name in its press release.

The newspaper noted that the lieutenant did not know which codes were broken as referenced by the deputies.

Dean added that Kizzee fled when deputies initially tried to approach him. He ran for one block while officers chased him, the Times continued. When LASD tried again to “make contact,” deputies say he punched one of them in the face, Dean told the paper.

The 29-year-old simultaneously dropped a bundle of clothing, revealing a black handgun, the department told the Times. Both deputies then opened fire, resulting in Kizzee’s death, officials said.

3. News of Kizzee’s Death Sparked Massive Protests Overnight

CBS Los Angeles reported that scores of protesters gathered at the scene in South Los Angeles hours after the shooting.

A large crowd chanted “say his name,” “no justice, no peace” and “Black lives matter,” the Los Angeles Times added. After midnight, more than 100 protesters continued the demonstration at the Sheriff’s station, the paper added.

Among the marchers was the Black Lives Matter LA group, which tweeted out a call to action late Monday night. The Los Angeles chapter urged people to get involved “ASAP.”

Los Angeles County Sheriffs killed a Black man…Dijon…on 109th and Budlong and left his body facedown in the dirt.

We need all hands on deck.

Please get here ASAP! — #BlackLivesMatter-LA (@BLMLA) September 1, 2020

Many have also taken to social media to condemn LASD’s conduct, pushing for the defunding or abolishment of police.

Below are some of the responses:

LAPD really just admitted to seeing that Dijon Kizzee was unarmed and his gun was on the floor before murdering him in broad daylight. FUCK LAPD ABOLISH THE POLICE #Dijonkizzee #blacklivesmatter — E.⚧ ☭(they/them) (@SeraphSappho) September 1, 2020

They stole a whole life. Dijon kizzee. It is currently 12:35 and his body has been there since 3:30 pm. Uncovered. It’s just there. Fuck the police. I don’t respect them. — Joshuaxavious (@Joshuaxavious) September 1, 2020

LA deputies shot and killed a Black man during a traffic stop over an alleged bicycle code violation. Police say he ran away and dropped a bundle of clothes and a handgun. He did not pick it up, but police shot him.#BlackLivesMatter activists identify him as #DijonKizzee, 29. pic.twitter.com/yYujCa0prD — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 1, 2020

4. Several Independent Investigations Are Underway

All LASD deputy-involved shootings resulting in death are immediately investigated by several independent entities, beginning at the scene, the department noted in its release:

These include separate investigations by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner – Coroner, Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department immediately notifies the Office of the Inspector General who sends a representative to the incident scene and provides independent oversight throughout the investigative process. Once concluded, a preliminary review is conducted by the Critical Incident Review Panel to determine whether any immediate actions are warranted. Every aspect of the shooting is reviewed by the Sheriff’s Executive Force Review Committee. Input from Constitutional Policing Advisors is provided during the process.

Navarro-Suarez added that the Justice System Integrity Division of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will conduct a legal analysis to decide if criminal charges should be filed.

Investigators have not yet reviewed surveillance or other types of footage, according to the Los Angeles Times.

5. LASD Does Not Yet Require Body-Worn Cameras

The Antelope Valley Times reported on August 12 that LASD announced it was preparing to deploy body-worn cameras for its deputies.

County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the department partnered with Axon Enterprise Inc. to issue the devices, which will begin rolling out on October 1, the newspaper disclosed.

“This was a 20-month battle since the very first week I took office to get this program up and running, and it is very important to transparency (and) my commitment to reform the department,” the sheriff told The Antelope Valley Times.

The first five stations slated to receive the cameras include Lancaster, Century, Lakewood, Industry and West Hollywood, the outlet reported.

