DJ Empress Accuses Erick Morillo of Being a ‘Totally Perverted Creep’ in Facebook Post

DJ Empress accused Erick Morillo of being a “totally perverted creep” in a lengthy Facebook post in which she accuses the late DJ of sexual harassment.

Morillo was found dead in his Miami home at the age of 49. His cause of death has not been made public. At the time of his death, Morillo was facing sexual battery charges. Empress said she finally got the strength to come forward with her allegations after Morillo’s death.

On her Instagram page, Empress describes herself as an international DJ and producer, as well as a model, actor and a vegan. In October 2017, Empress tweeted, “To all the women coming forward with the #MeToo – you are all beautiful & strong. I love you.”

Empress Said She Was Working in a Record Store When Morillo Would Rub His Genitals Against Her While Her Back Was Turned

Empress said in her post that the harassment began when she was 17 years old and working in a New York City record store named Satellite. She accused Morillo of accessing her phone number so he could leave “harassing disgusting weird breathy, sexual messages.” Empress also accused Morillo of rubbing his genitals against her while her back was turned and of whispering “perverted sexual things he wanted to do to me.”

Empress continued, “The first few times he did that to me, I remember just freezing. I didn’t know what to do, I was so young. It was the ‘I like to move it move it guy’- everyone at that time knew that song.” She added, “He was this super intense, totally perverted creep.”

Empress said that during times when she knew Morillo would be in the store, she would hide in the basement until she was yelled at by her boss to get back to work. Empress said one of her colleagues once accused Empress of liking the harassment.

Empress said her boss told her that dealing with harassment was part of working with successful DJs. At the time, Empress said she was “obsessed” with becoming a DJ and with music. She said that due to Morillo’s alleged actions, she suffered from anxiety.

At the Time of the Alleged Harassment, Empress’ Father, DJ Dan Ingram, Had Cut Her Off Financially

During this period, Empress’ father had cut her off financially and kicked her out of her home because she had decided to go into music, she said. Empress’ father was a successful radio DJ in New York City, DJ Dan Ingram. Ingram died at the age of 83 after choking on a piece of steak at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, MSN reported. At the time of his death, Empress tweeted, “My Dad, #DanIngram radio DJ for over 50 years has died. RIP Kemosabe. I love you.”

Empress said she feels “ashamed” at not knowing how to handle Morillo. She said, “There were very few of us female DJs & artists then. I would feel so mad at myself for not knowing how to handle him molesting me & ashamed that I had to go through with that treatment as I tried to figure out another, less demeaning way as a DJ.”

Empress Said She Was Not Surprised When She Learned That Morillo Had Been Arrested

Empress said she was not surprised when she heard that Morillo had been arrested. She said she was tempted to post about her ordeal then but decided against it. She wrote, “After spending sometime thinking more about all of this, I realized that if I didn’t speak up, it could possibly give another person a chance to do this without being held accountable and I want to help be a part of the change that needs to happen not only in the music scene but also in this world.”

Empress Began DJing at the Age of 16

According to Empress’ official website, she began DJing at the age of 16. She worked at Satellite Records until 1999. The bio says that at the time, Empress was developing her production skills. In 2000, Empress began touring through the U.S. and Europe as a drum and bass DJ. Empress remixed four songs on Blondie’s The Curse of Blondie album in 2003. She has performed at promotional events for companies such as Victoria’s Secret and Conde Nast as well as being featured in the MTV series My Super Sweet 16. In 2010, Empress fronted a heavy metal band named Empower.

Empress was featured in comedian Reggie Watts’ Netflix comedy special Spatial in December 2016. She studied acting and psychology at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, according to an online acting profile. Empress also appeared in the documentary The American Jungle.

