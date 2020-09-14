Florida Man Shot in Face For Ranting About Slow Service at Smoothie Shop

A Miami man is expected to survive after being shot in the face by another man at a Fort Pierce, Florida Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

According to the Fort Pierce Police Department’s Facebook page, the victim was a 39-year-old who was complaining that his order was taking to long at about 3:20 p.m. on Sunday. Police reported that the man “continued to rant when a black male, unknown age, entered the shop and confronted the disgruntled customer, shooting him in the face.”

The shooter then ran off and police are still looking for him. They describe him as wearing black shorts, a black hoodie, and a black mask. There was a nearby apartment complex that police combed, but even with the help of a K-9 Unit, they were unable to find the suspect.

Fort Pierce Police spokesperson Mike Jachles said, “While this man was complaining about the service … and long wait for his food, that’s when an unidentified black male entered the store and he then confronted this customer who was ranting about the service and at some point, he shot him once in the face and then took off on foot,” according to TC Palm.

The Shooting Is Still Under Investigation But There Are Many Unanswered Questions

What would prompt a random man to walk into a store and shoot a customer for complaining about slow service? How long was the shooter in the cafe before he shot the Miami man? What words were exchanged between the two men before the shooting? How did the victim survive a gunshot to the face?

One commenter on the Fort Pierce Police Facebook page asked, “The question is, how did the shooter know the man was in there ranting? Did he come in and observe it? Or did someone call him and tell him?”

Another commenter, Liz Joy, said it’s shocking to think that you can get shot simply for complaining about bad service, and she herself has “ranted” at that location because they “legit have terrible service.”

Joy said once when she was overcharged for her usual order, the cashier said, “that’s what the computer says so that’s what goes… I asked for a manager, she told me she was the manager!! I wrote a letter, but to think that some low life coward could have shot me in the face for sharing my opinion just makes me ill. Are any of us really safe anymore? Prayers for the victim!!!”

The Police Are Hoping the Public Will Come Forward With any Information About the Case

Fort Pierce Police said that the man who was shot was listed in the hospital Monday morning in serious condition but that he would recover.

Due to the investigation being open and active, and the suspect being on the run, police will only disclose so much, but they are asking for anyone who may know anything to get in touch with them, saying there could be a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Joselito Simon at 772-577-0753 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 800-273-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.TCWatch.org.

