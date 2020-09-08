Oregon Fire Map: Track Fires & Evacuations Near Me Today [September 8]

Fires continue to cause issues during the hot, dry summer months in Oregon as the month of September begins. Here are the details about the latest fire and red flag warning information for the states as of September 8, 2020. Read on for the latest details about the wildfires’ locations, containment, evacuations. Remember to also check your local news sources, as fire details can change quickly and with little warning.

Interactive Fire Maps for Oregon

A great way to keep track of fire activity is by looking at interactive maps. You can see an interactive map of the Oregon and Washington fires here, provided by NIFC.gov. You can also see the map below. Just click “OK” to get past the flash screen.

One of the best interactive maps available right now is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. Inciweb is “an interagency all-risk incident information management system.” There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires, which you can see below and also here. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or go to the “Layers” dropdown box and turn off everything but Wildfire Preparedness and Inciweb Wildfire Information.

Here’s another real-time fire map via Public RAPTOR for the Oregon area:

You can see weather warnings and Inciweb fire notices in Washington and Oregon in Google’s Crisis map at this link or on the map below. Depending on your browser, you may need to click the + sign to zoom into your region.

The Statesman Journal also provides a live map here.

Next are details on the individual fires for September 8, 2020, in alphabetical order. Some fires that are 100% contained may not be included, and this list is focusing mostly on major fires in the region.

Individual Oregon Fires

Please note that evacuation details can change rapidly, so stay tuned to your local news for the latest on evacuations. Local city and Sheriff’s office Facebook and Twitter pages are also good sources for local evacuation updates in Oregon.

Beachie Creek Fire

This fire was estimated to be 513 acres as of September 7 at 11:37 a.m., according to Inciweb. But since then it has exploded in size. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown approved emergency declarations on September 8 because of the Beachie Creek and Lionshead Fires, and the Holiday Farm Fire, OPB reported.

Here’s a look at an evacuation notice from September 7. Note that this may no longer be accurate.

On September 7, Inciweb noted:

Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office have continued to speak with Fire Management officials battling the Beachie Creek and Lionshead Fires in eastern Marion County. The evacuation level for Breitenbush Hot Springs and the Devil’s Creek summer home community is being raised to Level 3 – “Go”. Residents in those areas should evacuate now. Effective tomorrow at 12:00 pm a Level 2 – “Be Set” evacuation notice is being issued for the areas north of Highway 22 between Gates Hill Rd SE to Breitenbush Rd SE, including the City of Detroit. A Level 2 status indicates there is significant danger in the area and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter, other housing outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. The advanced notice of the Level 2 evacuation for the larger area is being issued due to high winds and low humidity which are creating the potential for significant growth on both fires. Deputies are encouraging residents to be prepared for reduced visibility, heavy ash in the air, and the potential for road closures in the coming days. Visitors should avoid the area if at all possible to allow safe passage of people evacuating and for fire vehicles to have clear access to the roadways.

Visit the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook for evacuation updates.

Here is the page’s latest update:

You can also see updates on Marion County’s Flash News Alerts here. On September 8, the following was posted. But note that this page is sometimes crashing, so you’ll want to check their Facebook page if the webpage doesn’t work. Marion County is also posting evacuation updates here.

Current evacuations include: Level 3: “Go”

Lyons

Mehama

Detroit

Idanha

Hwy. 214 north of Silver Falls State Park to Scotts Mills Level 2 evacuations: “Be Set”

Stayton

Sublimity

Aumsville

Silverton

Hwy. 213 west Mt. Angel Silverton to Drakes Crossing An evacuation staging area has been established at the Oregon State Fairgrounds. Additional information is available at (503) 391-7294. This Twitter list is another good source for East Marion County Fires.

French Creek Fire Near Glide & Star Mountain Fire

Feeling like the apocalypse in my back yard today #FrenchCreekFire pic.twitter.com/0if2kyEYMr — Sky Fitzpatrick (@tyty2297) September 8, 2020

A “French Creek Fire” near Glide in Douglas County is also causing evacuation orders in the region. KQEN reported that the fire was near 300 acres in size early morning on September 8.

There’s also another fire nearby called the Star Mountain Fire, KDVR reported. This one is east of Glide near Susan Creek.

Douglas County is sharing evacuation updates on Facebook.

Grizzly Creek Fire

This fire is 325 acres and 25% contained with 72 residences threatened, according to NIFC. It started 16 miles east of Ashland, Oregon.

NIFC noted on September 8:

At 6 a.m. on 9/5, the Oregon Department of Forestry – Southwest Oregon District (ODF – SWO) completed a dozer line around the Grizzly Creek Fire. The line has been reinforced with hose lines to aid in containment efforts. The Day Shift team, consisting of approximately 150 personnel, seven (7) crews, nine (9) engines, four (4) dozers, five (5) water tenders, and 7 helicopters, have held the fire at 340 acres. Smoke conditions in the Southwest Oregon region is expected to intensify until 8 p.m. tonight. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Quality Advisory, which will be in effect until 5 a.m. Sunday (September 6, 2020). Those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution may be affected and are advised to limit outdoor activities.

Holiday Farm Fire

My brother just sent pictures of the Holiday Farm Fire in Oregon. Thankfully he was able to get out with his critters but he doesn't know if he lost his home #fires pic.twitter.com/4EpnjkQcdx — There Are No Good Cops In the USA (@sdmccoy4) September 8, 2020

This fire is 0% contained, having started three miles west of McKenzie Bridge, Oregon. Some evacuation orders are in effect. The fire erupted overnight from September 7-8. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown approved emergency declarations on September 8 because of the Beachie Creek and Lionshead Fires, and the Holiday Farm Fire, OPB reported.

On September 7, The Register-Guard reported that this was a fast-moving fire that led to hundreds being evacuated and catastrophic damage in the town of Blue River. While NIFC lists the fire as 500 acres, The Register-Guard put it at closer to 5,000.

You can read updates about the fire and shelters in the Blue River Bulletin Board on Facebook.

I am monitoring both the Holiday Farm and Glide fires and continue to be in close contact with local officials and USFS about on the ongoing evacuation and fire suppression efforts. For the latest information on evacuations in Lane County, please visit https://t.co/CWKjRWJYRE — Rep Peter DeFazio (@RepPeterDeFazio) September 8, 2020

The U.S. Forest Service – Deschutes National Forest on Facebook is also providing updates.

Some rumors place 80 to 100 buildings as destroyed by the fire, KEZI reported, but this is not confirmed.

Indian Creek Fire

This fire was 48,128 acres and 75% contained as of August 29, the last Inciweb update.

Inciweb noted: “Northwest Incident Management Team 13 will transfer the Indian Creek Fire suppression to High Desert Type 3 Incident Management Team under the command of Rob Gubser tomorrow, August 30th. NWIMT13’s successful management and suppression efforts by firefighters over the past two weeks is due in large part to the tremendous support of the communities of Juntura, Harper, Westfall, and Vale.This will be the final update from Team 13. Future updates will be generated by Vale Bureau of Land Management as needed.”

Laurel Fire

This fire was 1,257 acres and 60% contained as of the last update by Inciweb on August 26. Inciweb noted: “This Laurel Fire is burning on lands managed by Prineville BLM, rangeland and ODF protected private lands six miles south of Spray in Wheeler County. The fire was started during a lightning storm the night of August 18th, 2020. This fire will be managed by Oregon Department of Forestry Type 1 Incident Management Team 2, Incident Comander Chris Cline.”

Lionshead Fire & P515 Fire

This fire is 27,647 acres and 31% contained, according to NIFC. It started 20 miles west of Warm Springs, Oregon and was caused by lightning.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown approved emergency declarations on September 8 because of the Beachie Creek and Lionshead Fires, and the Holiday Farm Fire, OPB reported.

The P515 Fire is 4,609 acres and 95% contained.

NIFC noted:

This update is for the Lionshead and P515. Both fires are currently burning on the Warm Springs Reservation and are being managed for full suppression. The Lionshead Fire has triggered Level 3 (“Go”) evacuations for Marion County, Detroit and Idanha, specifically. The fire is burning towards Beachie Creek fire, 3 miles west, at Gates. P515 has minimal fire behavior. The fire remained within its perimeter through the wind event last night into early this morning.Mop-up operations and removal of excess equipment continued on the P-515 Fire. Surplus resources are being reassigned to the Lionshead Fire… Today’s Operations: Assist counties (Marion and Linn) with evacuation response. Continue to suppress the east and south flanks of Lionshead… There is a Red Flag Warning in effect today for strong winds and low humidity. Gusty winds will continue through into Tuesday. Winds will gradually decrease on Tuesday. It will be cooler on Tuesday with highs in the 60s along the ridges and in the 70s in the valleys. Very dry air behind the cold front will bring the relative humidity down to around 20 percent on Tuesday. Residents in evacuation zones are encouraged to evacuate to the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, OR.

Inciweb noted on September 8:

The Red Flag Warning continues throughout today for gusty winds and low relative humidity. East winds are expected to be strongest early in the day, then gradually subside. Temperatures will be cooler today, reaching the 70s in the lowlands and the 60s at higher elevations. The winds are expected to continue to push the fire west further onto the Willamette National Forest. The fire may also be pushed to the southwest, past the south flank of Mt. Jefferson.

For the latest evacuation updates from this fire:

Rattlesnake Fire

This fire is 497 acres and 95% contained as of September 2, per Inciweb.

Steet Mountain Fire

This fire is 699 acres and 90% contained as of August 26, the last Inciweb update. It technically consists of six fires in Grant County that began August 18.

Two Four Two Fire

We’re VERY smoky along the coast today due to gusty winds and the #TwoFourTwoFire. Check the air quality often! 📸 Charlie and Chris Earhart pic.twitter.com/j46yms45tb — Caitlin Harvey (@CaitlinHarveyWX) September 8, 2020

This fire is 2,000 acres and 0% contained, having started seven miles east of Fort Klamath, Oregon. Some evacuations are in place.

NIFC noted at 3:28 a.m. on September 8:

The fire jumped Hwy 422 North, meaning the Level 1 Evacuation Level reported a few hours ago extending from the south side of Hwy 422 North to the junction of Hwy 97 and Hwy 62 south of Chiloquin has been elevated to a Level 3 Evacuation. Anyone to the south-southwest of the fire, including the Agency Lake area, is advised to be organized and ready for evacuation. They should be prepared to leave immediately if necessary. The fire is currently active between Hwy 97 to the east, Hwy 62 to the west, Hwy 422 North and Hwy 422 South. It continues to be wind-driven, moving to the south and southwest. The fire is currently estimated to have burned at least 4 miles from its initial point and the winds are not letting up. Firefighters would like to thank everyone who has followed the evacuation orders and to law enforcement for getting people out. This has allowed firefighters to focus on protecting firefighter safety and trying to help impacted properties. This is a dynamic and rapidly changing situation. Information is coming out as quickly as it can.

Updates are being posted by the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership here.

Inciweb may begin updating a page here.

White River Fire

This fire is 17,507 acres and 50% contained. It started 20 miles west of Wamic, Oregon and 82 residences are threatened, according to NIFC.

NIFC noted on September 8:

The fire containment line was tested by yesterday’s high winds and did not grow in size. Firefighters will continue to patrol the fire perimeter. This is the last daily update for the White River Fire. Additional updates will occur as changes warrant… With fire containment lines holding and fire activity increasing across the west, some crews and equipment will be shifted to other fires. The remaining crews will patrol the fire perimeter while continuing to reinforce established containment lines and extinguish heat in smoldering logs and tree stumps near those lines. Resource advisors will work with crews and heavy equipment operators to repair areas damaged by suppression activities and remove unneeded equipment and trash.

Inciweb noted that Level 1 Get Ready evacuation notices were in place for Pine Grove east from Bear Springs Ranger Station along Highway 216 through Pine Grove “to the intersection of Endersby Rd and 216, also included are all of Endersby Rd, Linns Mill Rd and Kelly Springs Rd.”

Get updates here:

Wickiup Fire

This fire is 750 acres and 20% contained, having started five miles northwest of Annex, Oregon. Some evacuation notices are in effect.