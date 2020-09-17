Stimulus Talk Stalemate: McConnell Says ‘People are Hurting,’ Blames Pelosi

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is blaming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for blocking millions of Americans struggling in the pandemic from receiving aid.

As the clock ticks to pass another round of stimulus relief before Election Day, the Kentucky Republican recently took to Twitter to share his opinions on the House Speaker and current stalled negotiations.

He referred to Pelosi in a September 16 tweet as a “joke” who is “playing political games,” writing:

Even Speaker Pelosi’s own House Democrats are sick of her blocking COVID-19 relief. But she insists anything short of her multi-trillion wish list would make Democrats ‘a cheap date.’ What a joke. People are hurting. They need help. Not the Speaker’s pointless political games.

“Centrist Democrats” have been beocming “increasingly frustrated” with Pelosi as she continues to be inflexible in compromising on potential relief bills, the New York Times reported.

With Several relief efforts having already flopped, including the Democratic-backed HEROES Act, the Republican-supported HEALS Act and Senate Republican’s recent “skinny” bill, negotiatiors are scrambling to provide americans with aid before the election.

Here’s what you need to know about the stimulus talk stalemate:

The Biggest Sticking Point for Negotiators is Overall Cost

While House Democrats have been pushing for $1 trillion of a $3 trillion package, the HEROES Act, to go toward states and municipalities, Senate Republicans have remained firm on their stance of a total package not exceeding $1 trillion, Heavy previously reported.

“We have a vast difference in our values,” Pelosi indicated to MSNBC during an August 12 interview with Craig Melvin.

Senate Republicans recently suggested the “skinny” version of their $1 trillion relief package, which sought to provide an additional $300 billion in pandemic assistance, Forbes reported. But Democrats turned it down in search of more funding, the outlet continued.

Pelosi has been a vocal critic against the stripped-down bill, claiming more money is needed for state and local aid, food for children and United States Postal Service funding, PBS previously documented.

During a CNN interview, Pelosi indicated that she was proud of Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer for rejecting “that terrible skinny bill to a massive problem that we have.”

A Bipartisan Group Recently Unveiled $1.5 Trillion Bill, Including Checks

The Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group of 50 U.S. House members, unveiled a roughly $1.5 trillion stimulus bill, dubbed “March to Common Ground,” on Tuesday, September 15.

The bill seeks to inject $2 trillion in additional aid to the economy, including another round of stimulus checks and additional unemployment benefits of $450 per week for eight weeks.

The bill, serving as a last-ditch effort to push lawmakers into reaching an agreement on the package before November, has already received backlash from top leaders on both sides.

Pelosi Vowed to Stay in Session Until a Resolution is Reached

Pelosi assured on Tuesday that her chamber would not leave for the November elections before agreeing upon another round of coronavirus relief, according to CNBC.

“We have to stay here until we have a bill,” Pelosi told lawmakers during a conference call on Tuesday morning, September 15, the newspaper said, citing two people “familiar with the remarks.”

She then repeated that sentiment to CNBC’s Jim Cramer, saying, “We are committed to staying here until we have an agreement that meets the needs of the American people.”

She did not elaborate on any upcoming negotiations involving the White House or Senate Republicans.

