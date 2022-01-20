Where to Watch 49ers vs Packers Game Online for Free

The No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers (11-7) will head to Lambeau Field to take on the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers (13-4) in the NFC’s divisional round on Saturday.

The game (Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Packers online:

49ers vs Packers Preview

San Francisco is fresh from a win over the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round. Two of the 49ers’ top defenders are questionable to play here as a result of injuries sustained in the victory, however. All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner went down with a non-contact leg injury in San Francisco’s 23-17 win over the Cowboys. Warner has since said via Twitter that he’ll be playing, but top pass rusher Nick Bosa also left the game against Dallas after suffering a concussion, so his status is in question.

The 49ers will have their hands full containing Green Bay’s All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, who had 1,553 receiving yards and fifth with 11 TD catches on the season. Adams has 48 catches for 618 yards and five touchdowns in five career games against the 49ers, so they haven’t found an answer for him in recent matchups.

One way the 49ers can keep Adams and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers from heating up is by keeping their offense on the field as long as possible — and they have the ground game to do it. San Francisco finished seventh in the NFL in rushing (127.4 yards per game) and it ranked seventh in total offense, netting 375.7 yards per contest.

The Packers will be coming off a first-round bye, and now Rodgers and company will face a 49ers defense that was tied for ninth in scoring defense, surrendering 21.5 points per game. San Francisco’s ‘D’ is also ranked third in total defense, giving up just 310.0 yards a game.

“It’s a major concern, you’re talking about one of the elite pass rushes in the NFL,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said about the 49ers’ pass rush. These guys fly off the football and they do a great job. It’s a very fast defense all around. You look at the back end, you look at linebackers, they do a great job of playing their keys and teeing off. It’ll be a great challenge. We have to do a great job up front and play complementary offense. If you get one-dimensional, it’s going to be a long day.”

These two teams met earlier in the season, when Green Bay beat San Francisco, 30-28, on September 26. The Packers held the 49ers to just 67 yards rushing in the win, and if their defense can repeat that performance, it’s going to be a long evening for Jimmy Garoppolo, who is nursing a nagging shoulder injury.

“We’ll feel it out throughout the week,” Garoppolo said about his shoulder on January 18, via 49ers webzone. “But yeah, just feeling good right now.”