How to Watch 49ers vs Titans Game Online for Free

Two teams with their eyes on the postseason meet up on Thursday Night Football as the Tennessee Titans host the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium.

49ers vs Titans Preview

The San Francisco 49ers have won five of their last six and suddenly have a spot in the postseason nearly locked up. According to SportsLine, the 49ers have a 90.3% chance of making the playoffs and a win against the Titans would only bolster those hopes.

The 49ers managed to pull away from the Falcons during their most recent victory, outscoring Atlanta 14-3 in the second half to coast to the 31-13 win. But there’s no time to dwell with on a short week with one of the AFC’s best teams on deck.

“I think Thursdays are a challenge for everybody. There are some years when you have some bad luck on the Sunday before, and it just seems impossible to get your mind together that you can play that Thursday,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

“But you find a way to do it. The thing that I’ve enjoyed the most, that I think players and coaches do like, no matter all the negative parts about out having to prepare for a game, it’s hard to get a weekend off in the NFL this time of year. You get your bye-week, which ours was a ways ago. The reward for what you go through these next four days is having three days off, but it’s only fun if you win it.”

The Titans are banged up on the offensive side of the ball, missing big names like Derrick Henry, AJ Brown and Julio Jones in recent weeks. Henry is out until the postseason, but Jones and Brown have a chance to play.

While the 49ers are surging, the Titans are slumping, having lost three of their last four. That being said, San Francisco isn’t taking Tennessee lightly.

“They’re extremely physical,” Shanahan said. “It starts with their front seven, with their D-Line and their linebackers. But then it goes all the way back to their backend, both safeties, they come up, are very good tacklers. They don’t make many mistakes and they got real good ball skills that’ll make you pay too.”

Last week the Titans let Pittsburgh comeback, turning the ball over four times and being outscored 16-0 in the second half during the 19-13 loss.

“We have to hold the ball in much more regard,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said. “We obviously can’t do that and think you’re going to win.”

The 49ers are a 3-point road favorite against the Titans, with the total set at 44 points.