Adam Jenne: Thong Face Mask Video Goes Viral

Adam Jenne is a Cape Coral, Florida, man who was kicked off a United flight for wearing a thong face mask.

Video, which has gone viral, shows Jenne wearing bright red women’s thong underwear on his face as he takes his seat.

The incident occurred on United Airlines flight 1750 from Ft. Lauderale to Washington, D.C. The incident was captured on video, which you can watch later in this article. Jenne was wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon” shirt at the time; that’s the euphemistic phrase people use to criticize President Joe Biden. It means “f*** Joe Biden.”

According to NBC, Jenne is now banned from flying United.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenne Believes Wearing Masks on Airplanes Is Silly





Play



Florida Man challenges mask policy on flight by wearing women's underwear on his face A Cape Coral man tells us he was kicked off United Airlines flight Wednesday morning because he was wearing women's underwear as a face mask. 2021-12-16T03:42:48Z

Jenne told Fox4 that he wore the women’s underwear as a mask because he thinks mask-wearing on airplanes is “silly,” but he wanted to comply with the federal regulation all the same.

“He argues it covered his nose and mouth and complied with TSA guidelines,” the television station reported.

“There’s nothing more absurd than having to wear a mask until I get to cruising altitude so that I can order Tito’s by the double and snack on pretzels, and illustrating that absurdity by wearing women’s underwear on my face sounds perfect,” said Jenne, according to Fox4.

“I think the best way to illustrate absurdity is with absurdity,” said Jenne to NBC-2. Jenne told that television station that he has pulled the prank before.

“Every single flight has been met with different reactions from the flight crew,” said Jenne to NBC-2. “Some with a wild appreciation, others confrontational.” He added: “It’s all nonsense. COVID doesn’t know that we’re at cruising altitude. It’s stupid. The whole thing is theater.”

Jenne’s LinkedIn profile is deleted. The cache for it says he’s worked as a “Court Consultant at Sport Surfaces.” Jenne’s Facebook page appears to be deleted also.

Jenne Was Told He Was ‘Not in Mask Compliance’





Play



Man forced off US flight for wearing thong as face mask MIAMI — A passenger was forced to disembark a flight in Florida because he insisted that wearing a red thong as a face mask complied with Covid regulations, local media said Thursday (Dec 16). Mr Adam Jenne, 38, was asked to leave the aircraft before it took off from Fort Lauderdale airport. Read more: tdy.sg/3GPHbsi… 2021-12-17T06:18:08Z

“You’re going to have to come off the airplane. We’re not going to let you travel,” a flight attendant says in the video, which has gone viral.

“Why?” responded Jenne.

“You’re not in mask compliance,” the flight attendant says.

At another point in the video, the flight attendant says, “We can’t let you travel.”

“So I can’t fly because this doesn’t work?” asks Jenne.

Another passenger then confronts a different flight attendant in the video.

“Did he just get kicked off for wearing a mask?” the passenger asks.

“Sir, I don’t know what’s going on,” the flight attendant says, telling that man to put his mask back on.

“The customer clearly wasn’t in compliance with the federal mask mandate and we appreciate that our team addressed the issue on the ground prior to takeoff, avoiding any potential disruptions in the air,” United Airlines told Fox4.

United’s website tells travelers, “Federal law requires all travelers age 2 and older to wear a face mask with no vents or openings that fully covers their nose and mouth. Masks must be worn in the airport and during the entire flight, and between bites and sips if travelers are eating or drinking. Travelers who aren’t wearing their masks in the airport or on board may be refused transport, be subject to fines, and could also lose their travel privileges on future United flights.”

strong>READ NEXT: Shopping Cart Serial Killer Identified by Police