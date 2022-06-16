Amarildo & Oseney da Costa de Oliveira: Suspects in Dom Phillips, Bruno Pereira Disappearance

Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira and his brother Oseney da Costa de Oliveira have been arrested in the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who were last seen in a remote area of the Amazon in Brazil June 5, 2022. The bodies of the two men were found near the place they were last seen, authorities said.

Phillips was a regular contributor to The Guardian and The Washington Post. Regional police chief Eduardo Fontes said during a press conference that one of the two brothers led authorities to the bodies.

“On Tuesday he informed us the location where the bodies were buried and he promised to go with us today to the site so we could confirm where the bodies were buried,” Fontes told reporters at the conclusion of the 10-day search.