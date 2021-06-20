American Airlines Canceling Flights Upsets Passengers

American Airlines is canceling flights, and that’s upsetting a lot of people on social media.

The cancellations are due to a lack of pilots, according to the site View From the Wing.

Flight Aware is a site that tracks flights, including those that are delayed or cancelled. On June 19, 2021, when all airlines are considered, 1,815 flights were cancelled, the site reported. You can track American Airlines’ flights on that page here. Heavy.com has reached out to American Airlines seeking more information. You can find the AA website here.

People vented their anger over the cancellations on Twitter.

Sitting on hold with @AmericanAir after they cancelled my flight at midnight!

This is my 7th… SEVENTH… Cancelled #AmericanAirlines flight in a row!!! The only reliable thing about them is how much they don't care about you. #NeverAgain #TheWorst #WhyDoIEvenBother pic.twitter.com/n28rARQr7Z — Benjamin Ballard (@BenBallardTX) June 19, 2021

Here’s what you need to know:

American Airlines Has Cancelled Almost 400 Flights

According to One Mile at a Time, these are the number of flights American Airlines has been cancelling the past few days, as of June 21, 2021.

The site wrote, “American Airlines is having a rough weekend operationally, with hundreds of flight cancelations,” predicting that the cancellations will increase all the more.

83 flights cancelled on Friday, June 18, 2021.

111 flights cancelled on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

146 flights cancelled on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

51 flights cancelled on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Reports Claim Pilot Shortages Are the Issue

100s of American flights cancelled today as the airline faces pilot staffing issues. https://t.co/EKYzKT0mF2 — Ryan Ewing (@FlyingHighRyan) June 19, 2021

According to One Mile at a Time, two reasons are being given for the cancellations: “flight crew unavailable” and “operational decisions.”

The site View From the Wing reported that “the issue appears to be concentrated on the Boeing 737 fleet. American’s schedule seems too big for the crew they have available.” According to that site, American Airlines is “only halfway” through re-qualifying pilots that it “didn’t keep” because of the pandemic.

People are complaining about the cancelled flights on Twitter. Here are some examples,

“@AmericanAir Cancelled my direct flight and rebooked one with connections without even asking! On hold for 3 hours and no one picks up. Can someone from American Airlines help me?”

“What happens when you’re on hold with #AmericanAirlines trying to find out why your flight got cancelled with no explanation. #OnHold #wtf.”

“Haha. Don’t you love that. ‘Hey we just cancelled your flight’ …… sent from ….. ‘no-reply@americanairlines.com.’ ‘Welcome to american airlines, current hold times are 4 to 24 hours’ …. its comedy gold.”

“My direct 7am flight was cancelled last night Pouting face offered our entire group flights between Sunday & Monday with layovers. CANNOT get a live person on the phone Face with symbols over mouth Ruining my 8day vaca that’s been planned since Jan. #AmericanAirlines.”

“Sitting on hold with @AmericanAir after they cancelled my flight at midnight! This is my 7th… SEVENTH… Cancelled #AmericanAirlines flight in a row!!! The only reliable thing about them is how much they don’t care about you. #NeverAgain #TheWorst #WhyDoIEvenBother.”

“Sitting on hold for over 35min now because our flight was CANCELLED 6hrs before departure with NO NOTIFICATION Pouting face Not how I wanted to spend the beginning of my vacation Face with symbols over mouthFace with symbols over mouthFace with symbols over mouth #aa #americanairlines.”

“@AmericanPTFS #americanairlines cancelled my flight the night before from Miami to Phoenix though and email. Poor service- my friend luggage 2 days late. #poorservice never flying again Thumbs down American Airlines needs improvements.”

READ NEXT: James Brian Chadwell Investigated as Possible Suspect in Notorious Delphi Murders of 2 Girls