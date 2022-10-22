Anthony & Suzette Cirigliano Family Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano and their two children are a missing family from Fremont, Michigan.

On October 19, 2022, Fremont police in Michigan wrote on Facebook:

“The Cirigliano Family is very concerned about their missing family members Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah.” The two sons are autistic, according to police. The chief told NBC News that authorities don’t have evidence of foul play.

“We don’t see any signs of violence, we don’t see any signs of foul play right now. There’s no signs of struggle inside the home,” Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell told WOOD TV.

According to WOOD TV, the missing family was spotted the day after they disappeared “at the Blaney Park Quik Stop on US-2 near M-77, northeast of Manistique and about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge.” They were getting gas.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say the Cirigliano Family ‘Unexpectedly Left Their Home’

According to police, the family “unexpectedly left their home.”

Police wrote:

They were found to have unexpectedly left their home in Fremont, Michigan and are believed to be in a silver colored 2005 Toyota Sienna mini-van with Michigan registration. The family last had contact with them on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Since the last contact their phone has been turned off and they have not reached out to family or friends. Please contact the Fremont Police Department (231) 924-2100 with any information.

2. The Family Members’ Cell Phones Were Turned Off After Tony ‘Began Exhibiting Paranoid Behaviors,’ Police Say

On October 20, 2022, the Michigan State police released a news release with some additional details about the missing Cirigliano family.

“Detectives with the Michigan State Police Hart Post are assisting the Fremont Police Department and are asking for your assistance in locating a missing family from the City of Fremont. Anthony, Suzette, Noah, and Brandon Cirigliano have not been seen nor heard from since Sunday morning, which, according to family members, is uncharacteristic,” they wrote.

“On Sunday, Tony was exhibiting paranoid behaviors. Since that time, their cell phones have been turned off, they left family pets and a family member who requires full-time care, unattended.”

Michigan State Police gave these descriptions for the family members:

Missing: Anthony John Cirigliano, “Tony”, 51-year-old male, 5’6” tall, 180 lbs, brown hair, no facial hair, unknown clothing. Suzette Lee Cirigliano, 51-year-old female, 5’9”, 120 lbs., blond hair, glasses, unknown clothing. Brandon Michael Cirigliano, 19-year-old male, 5’8”, 120 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, autistic. Noah Alexander Cirigliano, 15-year-old male, 5’6”, 120 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, autistic.

“The family may be driving a 2005 Toyota Sienna, silver in color, MI Registration DJL1982. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2400 or 911,” wrote police.

3. Anthony Cirigliano Called Police and Brought up the September 11, 2001, Terrorist Attacks

According to WOOD TV, the police chief revealed more details about the father’s “paranoid behavior.”

Tony Cirigliano called 911 just after midnight Sunday and brought up the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the chief told the television station.

He wanted to talk to federal authorities and local police.

“Yes, everyone is OK, but I need the Fremont Police Department … I need some police protection immediately,” he said in a 911 call obtained by WOOD TV.

He told the 911 operator it was “a vital national interest.”

“It is related to September 11th and people want to erase me from the face of the Earth. I am not crazy. (Fremont police sergeant) knows me, I am a Christian, I just need some help, and then the U.S. government will take it from here,” he said. “I know this sounds crazy, you don’t have instructions for this. Please send someone that knows (Fremont police sergeant) and can talk to the U.S. authorities, please.”

The television station says that police went to the home and spoke with the family.

4. The Sons Were Homeschooled; Relatives Don’t Think Tony Cirigliano Would Harm His Family

Relatives told News 8 that they think Tony Cirigliano may have fled because he believed he was trying to protect his family.

They don’t believe he would hurt his family, according to News 8.

The relatives added that the sons were homeschooled.

A woman wrote on the police Facebook comment thread, “Suzi was my best friend in High School. Also was maid of honor at their wedding. I am in shock. They would never leave without letting family know.”

5. Suzette Cirigliano’s Mother Was Found ‘Wandering the Neighborhood’

According to WOOD-TV, the family left so quickly that they allegedly abandoned an elderly relative.

Suzette Cirigliano’s mother, “who has dementia and who the family cares for, was found wandering the neighborhood,” the television station reported.

That’s how authorities first found out the family had disappeared.

